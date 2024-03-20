Please don’t take my self-checkout away

Self-checkout is a technology that’s delighted me for the past two decades, but now it’s fighting for survival. Retailers nationwide are pulling self-serve kiosks from their stores or limiting the number of items shoppers can buy on their own. I’m sure it’s strictly business, and nothing personal. Except to me.

There’s a charming lady who works a checkout line at my usual supermarket, a Shaw’s in Brockton. I’ll sometimes go out of my way to let her scan my paper plates and 2 percent milk. But it’s a mere flirtation. My heart belongs to the store’s five self-checkout kiosks.

The Shaw’s self-checkout kiosks are in constant use. For some, it’s probably a matter of necessity. There are rarely more than two human cashiers on duty, even though the store has over a dozen checkout lanes.

But even if the store hired a dozen more bright and willing cashiers, I’d usually head for self-checkout. It took me a while to figure them out, and I don’t want the effort to go to waste. These days I can tell at a glance which side of the cereal box to wave over the scanner, and I know the correct touchscreen buttons for uncoded items like fresh produce or barbecued chicken wings. (Pro tip: type “wings,” not “chicken.”)

And the Shaw’s kiosks have abandoned self-checkout’s worst feature — the notorious “unexpected item in baggage area” alarm. You just scan your items, bag them, and place them in your shopping cart. No hassles.

I’ve had much the same experience at the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. There’s a human clerk at the garden center, but for most purchases, there’s a bank of self-checkout machines with a single clerk to help out. And it works fine. The sort of people who shop for drywall and Craftsman tool kits aren’t going to be stymied by a mere barcode scanner.

So why the backlash? It turns out only about one-third of consumers are self-checkout fans like me. The rest are either indifferent or actively hostile, according to Christopher Andrews, chair of the sociology department at Drew University in New Jersey and author of a book on self-checkout, “The Overworked Consumer.”

And theft is a big problem. Retailers have been stunned by how many shoppers slip a few extra items in their bags without paying. “They didn’t realize the technology would turn their customers into shoplifters,” said Andrews.

I’m guessing that’s why Target is limiting self-checkout to 10 items or fewer in stores throughout the US. And the company has just eliminated self-checkout altogether at the Target store at Boston’s South Bay shopping center. The Stop & Shop supermarket located on the other side of the mall still offers self-checkout, but for how long?

Happily, Shaw’s informs me that it plans to continue offering a self-checkout option. I’ll still see plenty of my favorite checkout lady. I’ll wave on my way out.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.