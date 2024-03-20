How blogger Aidan Kearney — a.k.a. ‘Turtleboy’ — turned the Karen Read case into a true crime spectacle

“I’ve staked my entire reputation on her innocence,” Kearney said in an interview. “That’s how much I believe in her.”

The Holden blogger has upended the Canton case with a torrent of posts and videos that position Read not as the prime suspect, but as a main victim. Read has pleaded not guilty to charges that she murdered her boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

For more than a decade, Aidan Kearney — better known as the blogger “Turtleboy” — has attracted thousands of followers with his defiant, caustic, and profanity-laced takes on local crime, government, and political grievance. But nothing has captured his attention, or that of his audience, quite like the Karen Read murder case.

Kearney describes his hundreds of posts as investigative journalism. But his tactics and style venture outside the bounds of mainstream newsrooms, which generally forbid their journalists from engaging in activism.

He has been charged with multiple counts of witness intimidation for allegedly “doxxing” people who knew Read — posting private information about them online — and for a public confrontation with witnesses in the Read case. He spent two months in jail after the judge overseeing the case revoked his bail (he was released in February).

Prosecutors say they know of nearly 200 phone calls between Kearney and Read, who is also free on bail, and the state has accused Read of sharing nonpublic information with Kearney. Kearney denied that Read is directing or coordinating his coverage of the case, and he said they haven’t spoken for months.

He insists he hasn’t done anything criminal.

“I’m an entertainer, but I’m also a journalist, and I’m also an activist,” Kearney said. “People like this new, whatever thing I’ve created, where you wear all three of these hats.”

But prosecutors allege that Kearney and his fans are disrupting a live investigation where neither the victim, nor the defendant, have yet had a shot at justice.

The chaos he and his followers have caused have sparked debate over how the public’s obsession with true crime in an era of rampant online misinformation can complicate the criminal justice system.

“If you had to design a case that would demonstrate the problem with social media and true crime, you couldn’t have invented a case that’s better than this one,” said David Schmid, an associate professor at the University of Buffalo in New York who researches true crime in American pop culture.

Supporters of Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy,” stand outside Dedham District Court after his arraignment on charges of domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation on Dec. 26, 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Kearney, 42, hasn’t always been a full-time blogger. He spent 11 years as a history teacher at Dudley’s Shepherd Hill Regional High School, during which he began posting on the side.

Taking a pen name from a statue in his hometown of Worcester, Kearney launched his Turtleboy Sports website in 2013. It would soon jeopardize his day job.

Kearney — writing anonymously at the time — shared an account from Buffalo in 2014, where he had watched the Patriots face the Bills. The piece was essentially a lengthy complaint about the trash talking he had experienced in the stands, but after it became widely shared online, a Bills-friendly blogger responded with his own viral posts that referred to Kearney by name and accused him of making lewd gestures toward a female fan.

Kearney denied those allegations. But the posts became an issue at school. Some students and other teachers saw the Bills fan’s post, Kearney said, leading to a controversy that resulted in him leaving his teaching job. He then turned his attention completely to the Turtleboy business.

Where Kearney once sought to conceal his identity, he now stands firmly behind his blog — today called TB Daily News.

He makes a living off of advertisements, donations, and merchandise, including apparel that says “Free Karen Read.” He also said he has netted a few thousand subscribers for Turtle Club, a premium tier of the site that starts at $10 a month for no advertisements and additional features such as an extra video stream every week.

He often writes about topics that resonate in right-wing circles, including about “woke” government officials and transgender people. But when Kearney gets into a story, he digs in — for better or worse.

His obsessions over the past decade include reporting on the background of state trooper Leigha Genduso, who allegedly did not disclose selling marijuana when she was younger and eventually resigned in 2018.

Kearney also wrote extensively about the business practices of activist and Black Lives Matter protest leader Monica Cannon-Grant that raised questions about her spending. She later faced fraud charges. And he detailed allegations of “creepy” online behavior by former Massachusetts Republican Party vice chairman Tom Mountain, who eventually resigned citing a “scurrilous and demeaning” blog post.

Kearney said he initially planned a short succession of articles about Read. Now, hundreds of posts later, he’s more convinced than ever that his theory is the truth.

Prosecutors allege that Read backed a car into O’Keefe during a January 2022 blizzard and left him to die in the cold. She has been charged with second-degree murder. Read has maintained her innocence in the case, which is set for trial in April. She and her lawyers have argued she is the victim of a coverup by Canton police and prosecutors.

Kearney has vociferously championed Read’s theory over the past year, adopting elements of citizen-led true crime investigations that have permeated podcast charts and social media for the better part of a decade.

Karen Read supporters outside Norfolk Superior Court after an afternoon hearing on Jan. 18. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Typically, these efforts focus on cases in which the trail has gone cold. It’s less common — but not unprecedented — to see someone like Kearney jump in so early.

In 2013, some Reddit users falsely named Sunil Tripathi as a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, which caused a media circus. Days after media outlets and police confirmed the names of the actual bombers — Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — Tripathi’s body was found. He had died by suicide weeks earlier.

A more recent example is the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Before a suspect was arrested, conspiracy theories from amateur sleuths were so abundant that local officials created a “rumor control” webpage to try and control the spread of misinformation.

True crime sleuths “can be a bother” in legal investigations, said Heather Mooney, an assistant professor of criminology at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. But she added that Kearney’s involvement in the Read case seems extreme, and added that she hasn’t heard of any other situations where charges — especially of witness intimidation — are brought against someone reporting on a case.

Judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys often seek to manage the public narrative at such a stage in the case, a task made more difficult by the intervention not just of Kearney but of his audience. The case has divided the town of nearly 25,000 people, where protests have been held and Read supporters march with “Free Karen Read” signs.

The interest in the case has made Kearney — or at least his online persona — a household name in some areas. Kearney’s YouTube videos discussing the case frequently net tens of thousands of views. And he has nearly 55,000 followers on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Kearney had an audience prior to 2023, but the Read case has expanded his reach.

In his first report, he belittled several alleged witnesses — throwing around descriptors including “out of control meathead,” “the family moron,” and “loser.” And his show is even more informal.

“I take the news that I write about and I just kind of riff and I do a little of the everyman talk,” Kearney said. “I have a little potty mouth sometimes.”

He also confronted a prosecutorial witness at a high school lacrosse game, an incident he recorded and posted to his YouTube channel. Prosecutors later charged Kearney with witness intimidation over his actions at the event.

Kearney has argued that his coverage is protected under the First Amendment. He said that like any publisher, he’s required to tell the truth or face legal liability.

“I have to be very careful about what I publish,” he said. “Because you don’t want to get sued, or at least lose a lawsuit.”

Kearney freely shifts between public personas based on the type of content he’s promoting. In a nearly 30-minute interview with the Globe, Kearney seemed to don his journalist hat. He said his mission in covering the Read case is to spotlight the theory of a coverup and use his “platform to let the public know about what’s happening in this case.” He said if Read makes an allegation without evidence, he won’t print it. He didn’t swear once.

Aidan Kearney, better known as the blogger 'Turtleboy,' walking out of Stoughton District Court after his arraignment on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case on Oct. 11, 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But his nightly show — where Kearney said he wears his entertainer hat — is a sharp contrast. Pick any episode of his podcast “Turtleboy Live” and Kearney speaks informally for hours about the Read case and more. Profanity is a given and when talking about the Read case, he is often animated, verging on improv as he blasts people he believes are part of a coverup.

Kearney said his goal is “justice for John O’Keefe and for Karen Read.” But he has also bashed people, including O’Keefe’s family, for not falling in line with his narrative.

In one of his videos, Kearney said O’Keefe’s family doesn’t “give a [expletive] about John” and that he is “so sick of the coddling of the O’Keefe family.”

A friend of John O’Keefe, who spoke to the Globe on a condition of anonymity, said that the victim’s family “has no privacy” and that “no one extends to them any respect.” Family members of O’Keefe did not respond to requests for comment on this story, but the friend believes Kearney isn’t genuine in his mission as a journalist. The friend said Kearney and his audience are focused more on entertainment than getting justice for the victim in the case.

“There’s a dead police officer who was long forgotten in this,” O’Keefe’s friend said. “It’s not a TV show. It’s real life.”

Some other families who have had brushes with viral true crime said they are watching the Read case closely, deeply aware of the effect that the scrutiny can have on people who are still mourning a loved one.

“There should be a serious, fact-based investigation into the circumstances of how this man died,” said Bill Thomas, whose sister Cathy Thomas was killed in the Colonial Parkway murders in Virginia nearly 40 years ago. The case has been widely covered by news organizations, on TV, and in true crime podcasts.

”I’m not big on censorship at all, but I can’t help but think, man, the world would be a better place if this guy would put a sock in it,” Thomas added. “I’m still shocked that people buy this crap.”

Julie Murray, whose sister Maura Murray disappeared in New Hampshire 20 years ago, said true crime writers should be more empathetic when covering cases.

“It’s not like I can type some stuff on the internet like Turtleboy, close my laptop, and go get dinner,” Murray said. “I carry this with me everywhere I go.”

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him @aidanfitzryan.