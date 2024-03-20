Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Townsend’s solitaire continued at High Head in North Truro, and the lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a black guillemot, 254 razorbills, 3 common murres, a dovekie, a thick-billed murre, a glaucous gull, 25 Iceland gulls, 25 horned larks, and 10 tree swallows.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Northern shrike in Falmouth, a semipalmated plover in Hyannis, 2 black-headed gulls at Dowses Beach in Osterville, a great egret and a tree swallow in West Barnstable, a dickcissel in Yarmouth Port, a willet in Chatham, an American bittern in Eastham, 2 red crossbills in Wellfleet, a marsh wren in North Truro, and a ruby-crowned kinglet in Provincetown.

