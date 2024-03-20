ABC6 staffers vote to unionize

The vote, administered by the National Labor Relations Board, took place at the station’s Orms Street studio. The vote — which was 22 in favor and three against, according to those involved in organizing the union — means that workers at ABC6 will join the 10,000-member National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, which is part of the Communications Workers of America.

PROVIDENCE — Staffers at news station ABC6 in Providence voted on Wednesday to unionize, according to organizers. .

A group of workers had first petitioned for unionization last month, pointing to what they saw as the station’s lack of resources and respect for their work. They sought to organize reporters, creative services, photographers, editors, meteorologists, the web team, producers, and technical media operators, or about 30 workers total.

The station has long lagged in the ratings behind WJAR and WPRI, the other stations covering the Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts area. And the recent unionization effort wasn’t the first time the station was described as troubled and dysfunctional. But a series of challenges — including a studio fire, the aborted sale of the station, and the tumultuous tenure of a former news director — helped send the station over a tipping point, workers there say.

A new app launched at the station has also raised concerns among its journalists. The Now app has a TikTok-like interface, and sends push alerts inviting users to submit content. If users complete these “assignments,” they can get points to be exchanged for gift cards. Many of the assignments have been lighter fare, like weather or community events, but they’ve also included things like car and house fires.

Journalists at ABC6 have worried that the app will undermine and devalue their work, and pose safety hazards for untrained people at dangerous scenes.

The station, like others in the market, has also faced questions about why it doesn’t pay time and a half for hourly workers on Sundays, as required across many industries in the state. Some WJAR and RI PBS workers are represented by unions. WPRI is a non-union shop.

ABC6, part of a small hedge fund-owned chain, has not responded to requests for comment about the union drive.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.