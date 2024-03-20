Venezuelan woman wanted in David Ortiz shooting case arrested in Dominican Republic, officials say

María Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla, 25, was arrested Tuesday in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo “for being linked to the shooting incident,” according to Dominican Republic National Police.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Venezuelan woman long wanted in connection with the shooting that nearly killed Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in June 2019.

It was not clear what charges she is facing.

Manzanilla had been sought under “a red notice” since shortly after the shooting on June 9, 2019, police said in a social media post. Manzanilla “was placed under the control of the Public Ministry,” and police seized her Venezuelan passport, two iPhones, bank cards, cash, jewelry, and other electronics.

A representative for Ortiz could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday night.

The shooting nearly killed Ortiz, the former Sox slugger and Hall of Famer who is a beloved figure both in Boston and his native Dominican Republic. In the months after the attack, he endured multiple surgeries, first in Santo Domingo and later at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ten men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the brazen shooting at a Dominican bar.

Among those sentenced in December 2022 were the shooter, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, who fired a bullet into Ortiz’s back from point-blank range, and his getaway man, Eddy Féliz García. Both were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Another defendant, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, received a 20-year sentence for paying the failed hitmen, according to the East Santo Domingo prosecutor’s office.

The government’s highest-profile suspect — an accused drug trafficker that prosecutors alleged was the mastermind — was acquitted for lack of evidence, according to the man’s lawyer. Two other suspects were also acquitted.

After the shooting, Dominican authorities quickly caught Ferreira, Féliz, and many of their accomplices. (Enraged onlookers aided police by pulling the men’s motorcycle to the ground as they tried to flee the scene.) But the information the Dominican government provided about why the shooting had occurred was less definitive.

The country’s then-attorney general claimed the attack had been a case of mistaken identity, that the shooter had meant to kill another man who was sitting near Ortiz and happened to be dressed similarly. Many Dominicans found that explanation absurd. Ortiz is perhaps the country’s most recognizable man.

Ortiz hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to get to the bottom of things.

In March 2022, Davis shared his findings with the Globe. He concluded that a notorious drug kingpin, César “The Abuser” Peralta, had ordered Ortiz killed after coming to feel disrespected by him, prompting him to place a bounty on Ortiz’s head and sanction the ragtag hit squad that tried to kill him.

Peralta has denied involvement in the shooting.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.