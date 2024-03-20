Truck crash in Auburn snarls Pike traffic during Tuesday morning commute

A truck crash in Auburn forced the closure of an on-ramp to the westbound side of the Mass. Pike during the morning commute Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The agency said in a statement that the “Interchange 90 on ramp to I-90 westbound will temporarily be closed” as of 9 a.m. due to the crash.
“Expect delays,” the agency added via X, formerly Twitter.
Tractor trailer crash in #Auburn on I-290-WB, EB at Exit 12A. Ramp is currently closed. Left lane closed in the area. Expect delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 20, 2024
The closure affected travel “from I-290, I-395, and Route 12 to I-90 westbound,” said MassDOT.
“Drivers needing to access I-90 westbound will be diverted to use eastbound lanes to Interchange 94 to reverse direction,” the agency said. “Signs and message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the area. Drivers traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
