Video shows more than 100 people on bikes, motorcycles taking over I-93 lanes on Sunday

Surveillance footage released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation showed more than 100 people on bicycles and motorcycles weaving through cars on Interstate 93 on St. Patrick’s Day, snarling traffic on a busy holiday afternoon.

The footage, released on Tuesday, showed the throng of riders on I-93 south near the Albany Street on-ramp around 2:25 p.m., according to John Goggin, a spokesperson for MassDOT. Some riders popped wheelies or stood up on their pedals before speeding away, the footage shows.

Goggin said MassDOT had no information on how long the cyclists were on the highway or why they were there.