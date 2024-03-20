A mild Wednesday turns brisk overnight with morning wind chills in the teens

I was at a physical therapy appointment Tuesday and no less than three people came up to me asking me when we were going to get warmer weather. I had to remind them that temperatures are running 6 degrees above average this month and that March is not a warm month in New England — nor should it be. Even with the changing climate, we are still running 6 degrees above climate normals so far this March.

Looking out at the next seven days, Wednesday will be the mildest of the lot. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s in many locations this afternoon without much wind. Overall, it’ll be a nice late March day in the Boston area.

Average temperatures for the third week of March get into the upper 40s and continue to climb to the 60s by late April. NOAA

After today, a cold front will usher in much chillier air. This will arrive overnight with a brief shower or even a snow shower in the higher elevations.

When you wake up Thursday, wind chills will be in the teens with actual temperatures struggling through the 30s in the afternoon. It will feel like a wintry day but because the sun is as strong as it would be in September, it does take the edge off the cold.

Wind chills will be in the teens Thursday morning with cold air and a gusty wind. WeatherBell

Friday is also sunny but very chilly, with temperatures only 40 to 45 degrees across the region in the afternoon, but that westerly wind will be diminishing. Then things turn more interesting as a storm system approaches on the weekend.

The storm on Saturday will move up the coastline. The track and strength will determine the amount of precipitation across New England. Right now, it looks like the system will bring some rain or a mixed bagged Friday night changing over to all rain on Saturday as temperatures warm into the 40s.

If there was going to be a little bit of accumulation of snow, it could occur in the higher elevations of Worcester County before the changeover. The best chance for any significant snow would be across northern New England, especially the higher elevations.

Low pressure across the Mid-Atlantic will bring mostly rain to the area on Saturday. WeatherBell

As the system departs, rain will come to an end Sunday morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. It continues chilly next week with temperatures only in the 40s.

Strangely enough, the coldest average seven days of March 2024 may very well end up being in the fourth week, which is pretty remarkable. Yet here in New England, spring is often not what you might expect.

In spite of the chill, astronomical spring did arrive late Tuesday. There are many facts about the spring equinox, but one of my favorite is that when the equinox arrives, the sun is directly overhead at a spot on the equator. This year, it is over Papua New Guinea. The rest of the month, you might wish you were there with lots of humidity and highs in the 80s.