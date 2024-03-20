Boston to seek state funding for long-awaited BCLA-McCormack campus buildout

The project will still need approval from first Boston City Council then the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is not guaranteed; the agency will not decide whether to fund the project until the end of 2024. But if approved, the new campus would allow the district to renovate the McCormack site in Dorchester to accommodate all the school’s students, which it originally planned to do by 2022.

The school is currently split between sites in Hyde Park and Dorchester, after the district merged the McCormack Middle School and the Boston Community Leadership Academy in 2021 as part of its plan to eliminate standalone middle schools.

The Boston School Committee on Wednesday greenlit asking a state agency for money to renovate or rebuild the BCLA-McCormack 7-12 school in Dorchester.

The proposal approved Wednesday did not specify whether the current facility will be replaced or renovated and expanded, but Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district planned to build a “full state-of-the-art campus.”

“The merger for the BCLA-McCoramck community happened years ago and there were a lot of promises to that school community of renovations and expansion,” capital planning chief Delavern Stanislaus said, adding that it’s important to follow through on that promise.

If the district’s application is approved, the agency would partially reimburse the cost of building a new facility, with the amount based on the district’s property wealth and the district’s proportion of low-income students, among other factors. For example, the authority agreed to reimburse the district $25.6 million, about 64 percent of eligible building costs, to construct the Carter School, which is currently under construction.

Last year, the district received initial approval for state funds for its merged Shaw and Taylor schools, BPS’s first successful application for financial assistance from the agency on a major building project since 2016. City and district officials hope to more consistently get state money as they embark on Mayor Michelle Wu’s Green New Deal, a multi-billion dollar planned school overhaul.

The School Committee has heard regular complaints over recent years from staff and students at the split school over the poor conditions of their facilities and the unfulfilled promise of a new or renovated building. According to the district’s facilities dashboard, the McCormack building, which houses most of the students, is in worse condition than the district average in every major category.

“The students there and the faculty there have made it very clear promises were made and [we] haven’t done it,” said committee member Michael O’Neill. “I’m really encouraged by this step.”

The BCLA-McCormack project is the first use of the district’s new building decision-making framework unveiled last fall. According to the framework, a new, larger building or expanded, renovated building could give the students a higher-quality educational experience, which the district says should include multiple core classes per grade, specialty classrooms for subjects like arts and music, gyms, libraries, and cafeterias, and spaces to support special education.

Nearly 2,000 BPS high school students live in South Boston and North Dorchester, near the McCormack site, the district noted in a presentation to the committee, but fewer than one-quarter of them attend a neighborhood high school. One of the district’s goals in its facilities overhaul is to provide more students with good options close to home. The school, which currently serves 569 students, has a waitlist, Stanislaus said.

The city also recently announced an agreement with the University of Massachusetts Boston to give students at the school access to college coursework and a pathway to enrollment after graduation; expanding the school would allow more students to make use of that partnership.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.