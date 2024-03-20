Brockton High School announces school building security assessment, other safety measures

Brockton Public Schools is seeking to hire a directory of security who will be based at the high school and will report to the superintendent. And over the next year, school officials intend to double the number of non-police security staff at the high school, Acting Superintendent James F. Cobbs said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Brockton High School officials on Wednesday announced a litany of security improvements underway at the troubled school where fights break out multiple times a week, a staff member was recently injured, and discipline issues and violence recently prompted four School Committee members to summon the National Guard to help restore order.

Advertisement

An independent site assessment of physical security is already underway at the high school by a private firm led by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, according to the statement. The state is paying for the $83,850 cost of the assessment, which should be done by June 30. More security improvements will follow its completion, the statement said.

“Through our collaborative work with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and our local partners, we hope to bring forward a wide range of safety enhancements that will have a direct and tangible benefit for students and staff at Brockton High School,” Cobbs’ statement said. “While we are awaiting the findings of this work, we have already taken meaningful steps that will serve as a strong foundation for future enhancements to safety and security.”

An enhanced training regimen began earlier this month for floor teachers and security staff, according to the statement. School staff also intends to replace more than 1,400 locks on unoccupied rooms to limit unsupervised student access, the statement said.

After the assessment by the Edward Davis Company is completed, “Brockton Public Schools and its state and local partners will work to evaluate and implement the recommendations made,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Brockton High is the state’s largest high school with roughly 3,500 students, of whom nearly 70 percent are low-income and about a third are learning English. The school has been critically understaffed amid a $14 million school budget deficit.

The turmoil has been brewing for months with frequent fights attracting stampedes of students, eager to record the melees on their cellphones. Scores of teens roam the halls during class, as though the sprawling campus were a shopping mall instead of a school building.

Earlier this month, a staff member was injured during what officials called a “physical altercation between students.” At a recent School Committee meeting, distraught staff and students expressed concern for their safety and begged for help. In response, several members of the School Committee called on the National Guard to intervene.

The school’s new principal, Kevin McCaskill, outlined at a recent School Committee meeting his plans for bringing stability to the campus, including resuming in-house suspensions, hiring six safety and security specialists, and more strictly enforcing existing rules around cellphones, drug use, weapons, and violence.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.