Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Haitian migrants: ‘Their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard’

DeSantis made headlines in 2022 when dozens of migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard and left in the care of local officials and residents, who said they had no advance notice of their arrival. The DeSantis administration had sent the migrants to the island as part of a plan to relocate undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary states such as Massachusetts, a spokeswoman said at the time.

The Republican governor made his remarks on Tuesday during an interview on a podcast hosted by Dana Loesch on Tuesday, according to Politico .

As the border crisis continues, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised the possibility of sending more migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

On Tuesday, DeSantis talked to Loesch about what Florida is doing to prevent migrants from arriving there illegally.

“Since January of 2023 the state of Florida has interdicted 660 vessels and repelled over 13,000 illegal aliens,” DeSantis said. “And that’s just the state of Florida’s vessels. The Coast Guard has been doing it as well.”

DeSantis said it’s “very important to interdict those vessels before they make landfall” because they can be turned away at sea.

“The problem when you get to a situation like Florida is, if you have people in our in our state and we want to fly them, say, back to Haiti, you have to get clearance to be able to do that,” DeSantis said. “If you want to fly somebody to a South American country, wherever they’re from, it becomes a little bit more difficult because the federal government’s going to tell the host countries not to accept our plane.”

Stopping migrants who cross borders illegally on land is much different from intercepting them on the water, he said.

“It’s a little bit different for a maritime state like us,” DeSantis said. “We really have to get them before they reach the shores, and that’s why we’re working so hard to do that. Although I will say this: We do have our transport program also that’s going to be operational. So Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard.”

Loesch then asked DeSantis is he had any immediate plans to send migrants to the Vineyard.

“I was just going to ask you about that, Governor, if you have any more excursions planned from the great state of Florida up to maybe Martha’s Vineyard or maybe Maryland or maybe any of these other sanctuary cities or states that love to practice the virtue signaling of sanctuary but they want Florida and Texas and everybody else to pay for it?” Loesch asked.

“Well, hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” DeSantis replied. “But I think that we’re going to be ready.”





