Former Transit Police officer sentenced to up to 6 years in prison for on-duty rapes of two women in 2012

“The strength and testimony of these survivors allowed us to hold Mr. McCarthy accountable for his actions,” Hayden said. “I am grateful for their courage and their decision to come forward. This incident does not define them. In fact, as their statements make clear, sharing their stories has empowered them. I want to thank the prosecution team for supporting the survivors and the MBTA police for their strong investigative work throughout this case.”

Shawn McCarthy, 50, received his sentence in Suffolk Superior Court, where a jury on Friday found him guilty of three counts of rape stemming from the July 2012 incident, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A former MBTA Transit Police officer was sentenced Wednesday to serve four to six years in state prison for raping two women while on duty in 2012, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’soffice.

Advertisement

McCarthy’s lawyer, Daniel J. Gaudet, said his client filed a formal appeal of the verdict Wednesday.

Gaudet said he requested a 3 to 5-year sentence while prosecutors had sought a term of 12 to 16 years behind bars.

“We’re obviously still disappointed in the verdict,” Gaudet said, adding that the penalty imposed was “a fair sentence that reflects our client’s otherwise exemplary background.” The sentence, Gaudet continued, “allows him to get back to his family in a reasonable amount of time.”

The two women, who were then in their early 20s, were drinking in Boston when they encountered McCarthy outside the Aquarium T station on July 6, 2012, prosecutors said. He offered the women a “joyride” in his police cruiser, and drove them around with his blue lights flashing, officials said.

McCarthy drove to an area near the Museum of Science and stopped in a vacant lot so the women could relieve themselves, prosecutors said. He then told them he “hadn’t risked his job for nothing” and that he wouldn’t take them back downtown until “he got something out of it.”

Advertisement

“The women stated that they feared getting in trouble and had no choice but to submit,” prosecutors said.

Afterward, he drove them back to the area around the Aquarium stop and warned them not to tell anyone about what happened, prosecutors said.

Both women submitted victim impact statements to the court ahead of sentencing, and one of them attended the proceedings Wednesday, according to Hayden’s office.

“At that age, I should have been taken care of, not taken advantage of,” said one of the women in her victim impact statement, which Hayden’s office provided Wednesday. “I looked up to police, and aspired to one day be an officer myself. For a long time, my faith in law enforcement was destroyed. I was revulsed and silently condemned every man in uniform.”

Prosecutors said last week that the woman told a male relative of her assault almost immediately afterward and divulged it again in 2019 while answering questions on an application for a law enforcement job.

“I found myself at a crossroad,” the woman said in her statement. “I could keep my ‘dirty secret’ hidden or I could seek justice. I was now a police officer and I had taken a similar law enforcement oath as Mr. McCarthy. I could not fathom taking advantage of the authority I have been entrusted with. I decided to share my story because it would be a disservice to society if I didn’t.”

Advertisement

The second woman said her life was “forever changed” by her assault.

She said she tried to repress memories of the rape which led to “substance abuse, eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and nightmares” on a regular basis.

“Coming here, being honest, and facing what happened freed me from the chains that have held me back for too many years,” she said. “The burden is gone. This isn’t my victim impact statement. This is my survivor statement.”

She also said she forgives McCarthy.

“Judgment is not my place and I no longer have room in my heart for hatred or resentment,” she said. “This is a new chapter in my life based off of love, peace, and healing.”

The MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green lauded the women for their bravery for coming forward following the verdict last week.

“First and foremost, we must acknowledge the survivors in this horrific incident,” Green said in a statement. “We are in total admiration at the courage and bravery they displayed throughout this ordeal.”

Green condemned McCarthy’s “abhorrent, predatory and vile conduct,” and commended the jury for its “thoughtful and just verdict.”

Green also said Transit police are “committed to restoring the faith and trust of those we are sworn to serve and protect.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.