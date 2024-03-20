As judge weighs motion to dismiss charges against Karen Read, a 1984 SJC ruling takes center stage

The groundbreaking 1984 decision became a powerful tool to protect the accused from unethical or overzealous prosecutors, legal specialists said.

O’Dell was accused of being the getaway driver when a friend robbed a Salem convenience store at gunpoint in 1982. Prodded by O’Dell’s lawyer, the Supreme Judicial Court dismissed the indictment because “the integrity of the grand jury proceeding was impaired by an unfair and misleading presentation” by prosecutors.

If Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone decides to dismiss criminal charges against Karen Read, Read will have James O’Dell Jr. to thank.

Lawyers for Read have maintained the Mansfield woman is a victim of a sweeping law enforcement conspiracy and an unethical prosecution by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office. The lawyers have accused prosecutors of not telling the grand jury that indicted Read that the lead investigator had a conflict of interest in the case and have asked Cannone to invoke O’Dell precedent and throw out the charges.

“The basic rule you start with is if there is any possibility of distortion of the evidence that impairs the integrity of the indictments ... pursuant to O’Dell dismissal is required,” defense lawyer Alan Jackson said in court. “In this particular case, there are myriad examples” that the grand jury was misled, he said.

Prosecutors have denied misleading the grand jury and said “overwhelming evidence” indicates that Read killed her boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Since the O’Dell decision, the SJC has ruled that prosecutors enjoy wide latitude in how they present evidence to grand juries and has established a three-pronged test for O’Dell motions.

The defense must show that prosecutors knew information they presented to a grand jury was false, that their sole intent was to obtain an indictment, and that the false information was a major factor in the grand jury’s decision to indict.

It’s not an easy burden to meet. In 2022, the SJC unanimously upheld a first-degree murder conviction although the grand jury was provided prison and phone records in an attempt to show ties between the defendant and the victim. But it was later determined there was no connection between the two men before the homicide.

Still, the SJC ruled that was not enough to warrant a dismissal. “The prior bad act evidence did not sufficiently influence the grand jury’s decision to indict to require dismissal of the indictments,” the court wrote.

Read allegedly backed her SUV into O’Keefe, on a residential street in Canton and left him for dead during a blizzard in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of accident causing personal injury or death.

Lawyers for Read have asserted that O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, was attacked during an after-party inside the Canton home, then owned by fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, and thrown outside into below-freezing temperatures. He died from blunt force trauma injuries and hypothermia, according to prosecutors.

A key allegation by the defense is that prosecutors failed to disclose personal connections between the extended Albert family and the lead investigator, State Police Trooper Michael Proctor. (The defense’s written motion is impounded).

“That was a concerted effort [by the prosecution] to hide that relationship,” Jackson said in court. “The grand jurors were fooled.”

Prosecutors said they have acted ethically and noted that Cannone will not be deciding whether Read is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard at a trial. Instead, she must rule whether there is probable cause that she was criminally responsible for O’Keefe’s death.

“Overall, there is no indication of an intentional or reckless misstatement by any witness nor efforts to mislead and deceive the grand jury,” Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally wrote in court papers. “Nor is there any chance that the grand jury would have decided differently as the evidence overwhelmingly supported the indictments.”

Cannone has not said when she will issue her ruling. If it moves forward, the trial is slated to begin April 16.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.