Man whose body was pulled from Charles River was 80-year-old Newton resident

The man whose body was pulled from the Charles River on Tuesday was an 80-year-old Newton resident, State Police said.

“Preliminary investigative findings of the State Police Detective Unit do not indicate foul play or nefarious circumstances in the man’s death,” State Police said in a statement.

A dog walker saw the man’s body around 8:30 a.m. near the riverbank, a short distance from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge on the Boston side of the Charles.