Man whose body was pulled from Charles River was 80-year-old Newton resident

The man whose body was pulled from the Charles River on Tuesday was an 80-year-old Newton resident, State Police said.
“Preliminary investigative findings of the State Police Detective Unit do not indicate foul play or nefarious circumstances in the man’s death,” State Police said in a statement.
A dog walker saw the man’s body around 8:30 a.m. near the riverbank, a short distance from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge on the Boston side of the Charles.
“The State Police Marine Unit subsequently moved the victim’s body onto the shoreline from the water,” the statement said. “Boston EMS personnel determined he was deceased. Detectives subsequently visited the man’s apartment in Newton and spoke to persons who knew him.”
Advertisement
The man’s name was not released. His death will remain under investigation pending findings by the state medical examiner’s office.
“At this time there is no evidence that the man’s death was the result of a criminal act,” the statement said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.