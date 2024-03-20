Fewer homeless encampments in Manchester, but permanent housing remains elusive

People are now seeking services inside, but few have been able to move into permanent housing due to barriers and the lack of affordable housing, according to Adrienne Beloin, director of housing stability. She said police have started directing people to a shelter on Beech Street that opened in February 2023 and to a new engagement center that opened in September 2023.

While the number of homeless encampments have decreased 70 percent, the number of people who are unsheltered hasn’t gone down in that time frame, according to new data recently released by Manchester’s director of housing stability.

CONCORD, N.H. — Homelessness in Manchester may be less visible than it was a year ago, but it’s still a problem.

Beloin said while this has helped reduce “unsightly” encampments that often elicit complaints from residents and businesses, the underlying problem remains.

“We can do that all day long: enforce things, police things, it doesn’t change the homelessness issue,” she said. “That’s not an indication of us reducing homelessness.”

From January 2023 to February 2024, only 22 people left the shelter to enter permanent housing, according to the Manchester data. Beloin attributed the low number to lack of affordable housing, vouchers, and other subsidies, and the fact that landlords can deny people. There is less supply of affordable housing than people who are eligible for assistance.

About 82 percent of the population using the city’s services is disabled, but available housing isn’t necessarily accessible, which can be another barrier.

Beloin presented the newly released data to the city council on Tuesday evening. The city’s newly elected Mayor Jay Ruais called homelessness the biggest issue facing the city in February, and said the city’s budget will include difficult decisions on city spending.

In Manchester, there are 558 people who are homeless, according to the most recent count and data from outreach efforts. Of those people, 416 have shelter, while 142 lack shelter. There are an estimated 1,274 homeless people statewide. Those numbers do not include students who are living in hotels or staying in with other families after losing permanent housing.

They began collecting data on the numbers of people served, their demographics, mental health, and barriers to housing, among other key data points, after the Beech Street Shelter opened in February 2023.

In that time, the Beech Street Shelter has served 431 people and the engagement center has served 191 people. People can spend the night at the shelter, while they can take a shower, have a hot meal, store their belongings, and receive medical attention at the engagement center. There are also laundry and mail services, as well as service providers in areas like housing navigation, mental health, substance use, workforce, and legal aid.

Of the people who sought services, 25 percent were over 55 years old, 32 percent were female, 36 percent were chronically homeless, and 4 percent were veterans. Before they used the city’s services, 50 percent were experiencing street homelessness. And a quarter of people had lived outside of Manchester before enrolling in the city’s services.

Beloin said there are at least 40 people in shelter beds at night and 60 people on average at the engagement center per day.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.