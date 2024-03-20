Mass. man pleads guilty to harassing an interracial couple online

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening an interracial couple on Facebook Messenger in 2021 after the pair posted about their engagement, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.
Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 46, of Boston and Dedham, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person, one count of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion, and one count of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, said Levy’s office.
“This case demonstrates that you cannot cowardly hide behind a keyboard and spread bigotry, intimidation and fear. The spike we have all witnessed in hate-motivated threats of violence will not be tolerated, and our office remains steadfast in our commitment to aggressively pursue threats and acts of hate that are motivated by racism or bigotry,” said Levy in the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 10.
In December 2020, the victims, a white woman and a Black man, posted a celebration of their engagement on Facebook when the harassment began.
In January 2021, DeBerardinis, who had no relationship with the couple, began to use Facebook Messenger to send the victims a series of threatening, racially-charged and harassing messages, according to Levy’s office.
“You can’t just threaten people online with racially motivated, violent physical harm and not face repercussions,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “What Stephen DeBerardinis put this couple through is despicable. The FBI takes all threats to life seriously and so should anyone thinking about making one. We will investigate, identify you, and ensure you’re held accountable for your actions.”
DeBerardinis was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.