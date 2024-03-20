Mass. man pleads guilty to harassing an interracial couple online

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening an interracial couple on Facebook Messenger in 2021 after the pair posted about their engagement, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 46, of Boston and Dedham, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person, one count of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion, and one count of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment, said Levy’s office.

“This case demonstrates that you cannot cowardly hide behind a keyboard and spread bigotry, intimidation and fear. The spike we have all witnessed in hate-motivated threats of violence will not be tolerated, and our office remains steadfast in our commitment to aggressively pursue threats and acts of hate that are motivated by racism or bigotry,” said Levy in the release.