Tell us: Are MassHealth's aggressive estate recovery policies affecting your family? - The Boston Globe

Tell us: Are MassHealth’s aggressive estate recovery policies affecting your family?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated March 20, 2024, 1 hour ago
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in Washington. The federal government requires every state to recover money from the assets of dead people who, in their final years, relied on Medicaid for long-term care. Now, critics want the federal government to stop doing that because, they say, the program collects a bit of money from the poorest people.Alex Brandon/Associated Press

MassHealth’s estate recovery policies are among the most aggressive in the country.

For a future article, the Globe is looking to tell the stories of people who are in the midst of this process.

Are you fighting to keep a family home after a loved one’s death? Do you fear you might lose a home due to estate recovery? Would you be willing to go on camera to talk about it?

If so, fill out the form below, or email Jason Laughlin directly at jason.laughlin@globe.com or Olivia Yarvis at olivia.yarvis@globe.com.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

