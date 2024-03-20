PFAS contamination found in Simpson Spring water from Easton, officials say

After testing two rounds of water samples from the company collected on Feb. 21 and March 11, the DPH said that levels of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS, exceeded the state’s chemical regulations. Additionally, the department found sanitary violations during the investigation and issued a cease-and-desist order against Simpson Spring, according to the statement.

Filling up a container at water machines belonging to the company should also be avoided until further notice. Those already in possession of Simpson Spring water should pour it down a drain, DPH said in a statement.

The state Department of Public Heath is warning the public against drinking water from Simpson Spring Company in Easton after toxic chemicals known as PFAS were found in the company’s water supply, officials said Wednesday.

PFAS, commonly called “forever chemicals,” are used during manufacturing to make products resistant to water, stains, and grease, but exposure to high levels of the chemicals can cause liver damage and a decreased immune system, particularly in pregnant people and infants, according to the state’s website.

However, chemical guidelines are set below the level that is likely to cause sickness and are based on what is safe to consume over a lifetime. As a result, those who consume water with PFAS levels higher than the guidelines will not necessarily get sick, the state’s website said.

Simpson Spring is the oldest independent bottling plant in the country, according to the company’s website. They sell spring water, soda, craft seltzer, and local goods, the website said.

On March 1, Simpson Spring said it would “voluntarily cease bottling operations” and disconnect its vending machines until the issue is resolved, according to DPH.

The department did not say when Simpson Spring water will be safe to drink, but noted it will continue to work with the company to “correct the violations.”

