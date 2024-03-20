Animal shelter in Salem ‘overflowing’ with puppies looking for homes, officials say

Since the social media plea, six of the puppies were adopted in a 30-minute time span Tuesday night, according to Celia Jepsky, the adoptions coordinator at the shelter.

“We are overflowing with puppies at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem!” the shelter, one of four MSPCA-Angell locations, said on Facebook Tuesday. “Seriously, come adopt please!”

An animal shelter in Salem has more than 30 puppies about two months old in need of a forever home, shelter officials said Wednesday.

“The response has been super positive,” Jepsky said. “”It’s normal for us to get a decent number of puppies, but it’s not normal for them to not get adopted as quickly.”

Advertisement

The new puppies are “medium- to large-sized mixed breads,” according to Jepsky.

“They are all still learning the ropes and will need a patient family to teach them all the doggie basics like walking on a leash and housetraining,” the shelter said on their website. “They could likely go to a home with another dog who wants an annoying younger sibling to be a role model too.”

The animal shelter in Salem posted pictures of one of over 30 peoples available for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

Jepsky said they receive dogs and puppies twice a week from shelters in Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, and normally, with high animal adoption rates in New England and the shelters usual time frame, the animals are adopted in a day, Jepsky said.

“We’re super appreciative and super lucky,” she said. “We’re still in the midst of a national dog over-population crisis, and we take in a lot of dogs from overcrowded shelters down south.”

While the adoption rate for dogs “ebbs and flow” from month to month, Jepsky said the shelter has not had “steady” adoption numbers over the last couple of months, possibly because of February break, she said

But, Jepsky said usually all it takes is a “little social media post” to remind their loyal supporters that puppies are available. The most recent post was the push they needed, with the six puppies adopted quickly, she said.

Advertisement

The shelter received 33 more puppies Tuesday night which are not yet available for adoption, Jepsky said, so if anyone missed the current cycle of puppies, “they can join the next one.”

All dogs are spayed and neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations before they leave the shelter, according to Jepsky. Any puppy adopted under four months old also receives a free training class with the shelter, she said.

The dogs are transferred to the shelter in Salem with names like “Moose,” “Larry,” and a Grey’s Anatomy favorite, “Alex Karev,” according to the shelter’s website.

“They all come with names, but that doesn’t mean they know them,” Jepsky said with a chuckle.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.