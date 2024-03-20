Should the St. Patrick’s Day Parade move out of South Boston? Behavior at this year’s event has kicked off a debate.

The historic parade, organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council , has been held in the neighborhood, which has a robust Irish American community, for more than 100 years. But after this year’s event drew an estimated one million attendees, an outpouring of frustration and concern came from South Boston residents, who say the crowds have gotten out of control and made for an environment that is no longer safe or family friendly.

Numerous complaints about public debauchery, littering, and destruction of property during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade , followed by Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn’s call to relocate the parade unless the issues are addressed, have sparked a debate about whether to move the annual event out of South Boston.

Residents filed a flood of 311 complaints, many requesting cleanup of litter, debris, and urine left by the parade-goers, or reporting fights and excessive public drinking. One 311 complaint included photos of attendees ripping the street signs for D street and Bolton out of the ground, another said attendees “terrorized our neighborhood. This is unacceptable. I’ve lived here for 20 years and my husband grew up here. ... We deserve to have a safe place to live.”

On social media and through text messages, some residents shared photos and videos of excessive public drunkenness and outbreaks of fights during the event, and expressed concern that the event has evolved into a “giant frat party” that has outgrown the neighborhood’s ability to manage it.

The reports led Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the neighborhood, to call for “major changes” to public behavior during the event. He suggested that the parade should be moved out of South Boston “indefinitely” until attendees are able to respect the neighborhood and its residents. On Tuesday, he told the Globe he would be meeting with the parade organizers and elected officials to discuss possible solutions to the issue.

The president of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade organizer, declined to comment on the matter.

At an unrelated event Wednesday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu in response to questions said that ultimately the location of the parade is up to the organizers of the event, and the route they propose in their application to the city.

“If the consensus is that the organizers in the neighborhood don’t want to do it anymore, or want to do it somewhere else, then the city is always happy to respond to those applications as they come in,” Wu said. “We see a lot of interest and a lot of appetite for large scale public events just to kind of build back that community and connection. Of course, it needs to be mindful of the safety and health and and just general quality of life of our neighbors who live in the city as well.”

Not everyone in Southie was upset about the recent parade.

Chris Carney said she’s been working at Al’s Liquors for so long — more than 45 years — that the chaos of the parade isn’t anything that she and her coworkers can’t handle.

“All in all, we had a great St. Patrick’s Day,” Carney said.

Sure, the sidewalks were a little overcrowded, she said, and the public drinking can cause things to get rowdy.

But “it is what it is,” said Carney, and she didn’t encounter any problems herself. “I think everybody out in this area had a good time.”

The liquor store, which is at the corner of West Broadway and C Streets, saw an influx of customers looking for a buzz on Sunday afternoon during the parade. Everyone gets carded at the door on parade day, according to Carney.

One of her coworkers chimed in that he had a pair of what he judged to be 17-year-olds repeatedly try to get in the store. After he told them to scram four or five times, though, they stopped trying.

“Buddy, you’re not getting anything,” he said.

Elena Shaba, whose daughter lives in a West Broadway apartment along the parade route, said she loves the celebration, the music, the colors — but she doesn’t love the mess it creates.

By Wednesday afternoon, the city still hadn’t cleaned up the remnants of Sunday’s parade outside her daughter’s apartment, where the landing was strewn with leftover trash bits and green-and-orange confetti.

“Otherwise, I enjoy it,” Shaba said.

A few doors down, Marlyn and Jorge Baez also generally find the parade a lot of fun. But the couple, who’ve lived on West Broadway for five years, said they’d like to see set-up before the event and better clean-up afterwards.

“We hate the after [of] the parade,” Jorge said. “They don’t do a good job cleaning up and getting things done.”

Marlyn said she cleaned the area outside their apartment herself, picking up confetti, trash, and leftover bottles and cans.

Jorge said this year’s parade got more “out of control” than usual, and the cleanup wasn’t as prompt as in past years.

The couple saw teenagers and young adults drinking alcohol and using marijuana outside their apartment, which Marlyn said is typical for the parade each year.

The trouble escalated when some parade-goers began urinating behind the bushes in front the couple’s unit. One young woman squatted right beneath their front window, Marlyn said, as their grandson looked on. Marlyn quickly opened her front door and allowed a few people to come inside and use their restroom.

“After that we shut the door, we don’t let anybody inside,” said Jorge, who also saw people urinating around the garbage bins behind their unit. “At this point, [it was] too much.”

The couple wasn’t so sure about Flynn’s proposal of moving the parade altogether, but they do think changes should be made.

“When you’re doing this type of event, with so many people coming in, I think you have to do a better job getting a bathroom for them to use and getting better coordinations,” Jorge said. “I mean, you have to do better than that. If they cannot handle so many people, they have to think about it.”

City Councilor Erin Murphy, who represents the whole city as an at-large councilor, said she marched at the front of the parade and did not witness a lot of the concerning behavior and got to enjoy the beautiful weather and warm community reception. But she said she is also aware that behavior “went south” as the day went on and people continued drinking.

Praising Flynn, Murphy said she wants to work with him and others to ensure the Council can best support the event next year.

“We need to make sure that people respect the neighborhood and respect the parade. And I wouldn’t want to ruin a wonderful event because some people are misbehaving,” she said.

This is not the first time city officials have floated changes to the parade. In 2016, then-Mayor Marty Walsh tried to shorten the parade route for safety reasons, but a federal judge ruled those efforts violated the First Amendment rights of the organizers, and ordered the city to allow the event to proceed along its typical route in South Boston.

Boston’s Police Commissioner at the time, William B. Evans, testified in court that he was increasingly concerned about the changing “dynamic” of the event, as more and more “unruly out-of-towners” crowded the neighborhood’s streets, publicly drinking, and engaging in vandalism and public urination. He also said that the growing number of people gathering on rooftops by the parade route and the rising frequency of violence were also worrisome.

Ultimately, the judge found that restricting alcohol sales in the area and other public safety measures would be more appropriate to address the city’s concerns than making changes to the parade’s length.





Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.