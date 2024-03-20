Steel beam falls from South Station construction site, no injuries reported, officials say

The ninth floor acts as the roof of the commuter rail platform, and Greene said “luckily it lodged” into the area and bent on impact.

“A beam or a piece of steel from an upper floor, very close to the top of the building, became dislodged, fell down, and lodged in floor nine,” said Deputy Chief James Greene of the Boston Fire Department.

A large steel beam fell from a 51-story construction site above South Station Wednesday afternoon, shattering multiple windows and alarming the public on its way down, officials said.

“It definitely had a lot of force coming down and you can see what it did,” he said.

Greene said no one was injured and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating how the beam originally became dislodged.

“Thank god there are no injuries,” said Greene. “It was a busy afternoon so it certainly was a dangerous situation.”

A construction worker at the site who did not want to be named said the impact was “an explosion of sound.” Before the beam slammed down onto the ninth floor, he said it broke through the two floors above.

“Two feet over and the thing would have come into South Station,” he said. “It would have been a disaster. We are so lucky.”

An eyewitness who works on the eleventh floor of a nearby building said she looked out the window around 1:45 p.m. to see “something large” fall from the tower atop South Station. The construction workers immediately ran towards the area where the object fell, which the eyewitness said looked to be near a train platform.

“It was a huge fall,” the eyewitness said during a phone interview Wednesday. “It was out of the ordinary, and then I looked out the window to see if could see anything, and that’s when I saw [construction workers] running.”

Bob Conti, an Amtrak worker at the station, said he heard the beam hit the ninth floor.

“It went bang,” he said. “Everybody heard it. It’s steel dropping.”

Conti said the beam was roped up which kept it from falling through the ninth floor and into the station.

“There was no way the steel could get through,” he said, noting that he was not concerned for his own safety. “Worse things have happened that they never tell you about.”

The tower is a private development headed by Suffolk Construction Co. , according to a spokesperson for the MBTA. The 51-story project is situated “directly over” the South Station train and bus terminal, according to the developers website.

The company could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

An area of the commuter platform in South Station was roped off during the rush hour commute, forcing throngs of passengers to enter through one door to get to their train.

Andrew Calvin, a 40-year-old commuter eating his salad beside the roped-off platform, said the incident isn’t affecting his trek to Worcester.

“Accidents happen,” said Calvin. “We’re lucky that no one was injured, so I applaud them for taking the safety precautions they did.”

The beam got lodged on the ninth floor, which is the roof of the train station.

















