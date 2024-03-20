More Boston high schoolers are feeling sad and hopeless, data show

It was released at a press conference Wednesday morning at which Mayor Michelle Wu and health and education officials described how $21 million in federal grants were being deployed to improve student mental health. Most of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the pandemic economic stimulus law known as ARPA.

Drawing from surveys, death data, and hospital data, the 99-page report shows that persistent negative emotions increased during the early years of the pandemic, but offers no information about the present day. The mental health report is the first installment in a series titled the Health of Boston 2024 .

Bostonians grew sadder and more anxious in the six years leading up to 2021, with rates of distress higher among youth, people of color, and LGBQ+ people, according to a report released Wednesday by the Boston Public Health Commission.

Data from the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey provides an especially grim view of the mental health of high schoolers. In 2021, 44 percent of Boston public high school students said they felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more, up from 27 percent in 2015, with higher rates among female, Latinx, and LGBQ+ students.

The number of youths who considered or planned a suicide went up, but not the number who attempted suicide. But Black and Latinx youth had higher rates of attempted suicide than white youths.

Among adults, sadness was not as common, but showed a similar increase. The Boston Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an every-other-year phone survey, found that the percentage of adults who felt sad for more than 15 days out of the previous 30 spiked from 12 percent in 2015 to 17 percent in 2021, with higher rates among women, Latinx adults, and LGBTQ+ adults.

Those least like to report persistent sadness were foreign-born adults who have lived in the United States for 10 years or fewer.

A breakdown by neighborhood suggests that lower income plays a role. People living in Charlestown, Mattapan, Roxbury and Allston-Brighton had the highest rates of persistent sadness, while the lowest rates were found in Back Bay, Downtown, Beacon Hill, the North End and the West End.

Anxiety is also on the upswing among Boston’s adults. The percentage who reported feeling anxious, worried or tense for at least 15 days in the previous 30 days increased from 22 percent in 2015 to 27 percent in 2021. White female adults had higher rates of anxiety than Asian, Black or Latinx women.

Not surprisingly, more than half of homeless adults experienced persistent anxiety, double the proportion of people with roofs over their heads.

Nearly three-quarters of adults said they would seek therapy during an emotional crisis. Still, nearly 1 in 10 had wanted to consult with a mental health professional but could not because of cost.

Among high school students in 2021, 43 percent said they had received the help they needed when feeling sad, empty, hopeless, or angry.

“The past several years have been difficult for all of us, and that’s especially true for our young people,” Wu said in a statement. “That’s why it is so important for us to make life-saving investments now, to support Boston families and make sure our youth get the high-quality care they need.”

Officials at Wednesday’s press conference described an array of programs intended to bolster mental health resources for youngsters and teens, most of which have started. Most were funded by ARPA, with additional grants from the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and US Department of Education.

Among the programs:

$2.5 million to place social workers and psychiatrists in 18 Boston public schools. The program has already started with nine workers in six schools.

$4 million over the next four years to train 37 family partners, nurses, and social workers and case workers to support Black and Latinx children under four years old who are connected to the state child welfare system or in need of early social and emotional development.

A $5.8 million partnership between Boston Public Schools and UMass Boston, Boston University, Brown University, and others to prepare 200 school psychology, school counseling, and social work students to serve Boston youth.





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.