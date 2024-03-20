R.I. House to recognize actress Kali Reis with hero award

Next week, Reis will be recognized for her work and leadership. On March 28 at 3 p.m., she’ll be honored with a Community Hero Award at the Rhode Island State House by a panel of state representatives, led by Representative Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson, a Warwick Democrat.

Actress and East Providence native Kali Reis has become a familiar face in recent months, starring opposite Jodie Foster in HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.” Reis is also a boxer, a member of the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe, and is the first indigenous woman fighter to become a boxing world champion.

“The panel is recognizing her for her support and advocacy on behalf of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, a grassroots movement to raise awareness through organizing marches, building databases of the missing, and conducting domestic violence trainings and other informational sessions for police,” state officials said in a press release.

Advertisement

In 2022, Reis was inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame, and received a key to the city of East Providence that same year. Reis was also the recipient of the “Misty Upham Award” at the 2022 Red Nation International Film Festival.

At the State House next week, Reis will be presented with the Community Hero Award inscribed with a message that speaks to her influence: “She needed a hero, so she became one.”

The event will also highlight the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which will provide resources and information at the event.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.