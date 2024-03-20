Following measles outbreaks, scientists grow wary of renewed threat

The number of cases is likely to keep rising because of a sharp spike in measles worldwide, along with spring travel to some regions with outbreaks, including Britain, said Dr. Manisha Patel, chief medical officer at the CDC’s respiratory disease division.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more cases this year than the 58 tallied in all of 2023, although the agency is not expected to release exact numbers until Friday. On Monday, the agency advised health care providers to ensure that unvaccinated patients, especially those traveling internationally, stay updated on their immunizations.

Measles, a highly contagious but preventable disease, is resurging in pockets of the United States, a warning of the dangers of the strengthening antivaccine movement.

Nearly all the cases in the United States so far are related to unvaccinated travelers. “We’re not going to see widespread measles cases going throughout the country,” Patel said. “But we do expect additional cases and outbreaks to happen.”

Measles is among the most contagious of diseases; each infected person can spread the virus to as many as 18 others. The virus is airborne and can stay aloft up to two hours after an infected person has left the room, spreading rapidly through homes, schools, and child care facilities.

In Chicago, one case of measles at a migrant shelter has grown to 13, prompting the CDC to send a team to help contain the outbreak. (Two additional cases in the city appear to be unrelated.)

In Florida, seven students at an elementary school contracted measles even as the state’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, left it to parents to decide whether unvaccinated children should attend school.

In southwest Washington, officials identified measles in six unvaccinated adult members of a family living in two counties. And in Arizona, an international traveler infected with measles dined at a restaurant and transmitted the virus to at least two others.

Measles was eliminated in the United States in 2000, and American children generally must be immunized to attend school. Yet sporadic cases lead to larger outbreaks every few years. But now a drop in vaccination rates, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has experts worried about a resurgence.

When vaccinations lag, “the first disease to appear is measles, because it’s highly infectious,” said Dr. Saad Omer, dean of the O’Donnell School of Public Health at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

Nine of 10 unvaccinated people in close contact with a measles patient will become infected, according to the CDC.

Measles is far less deadly in countries with high immunization rates and good medical care. Fewer than 3 of every 1,000 American children with measles will die as a result of severe complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis, the swelling of the brain.

Still, about 1 in 5 people with measles may end up in a hospital.

Because widespread measles outbreaks have been rare, most Americans, including doctors, may not recognize the vibrant red rash that accompanies respiratory symptoms in a measles infection. They may have forgotten the impact of the disease on individuals and communities.

“Most of our local health department folks have never seen a measles outbreak,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state public health researcher of Idaho, which contained a small cluster of cases last year.

“It’s going to be a big challenge to us to respond if and when we get our next outbreak,” she said.

Before the first measles vaccine was introduced in the 1960s, the disease killed an estimated 2.6 million people worldwide each year. But its full impact may have been much greater.

Measles cripples the immune system, allowing other pathogens easier entry into the body. A 2015 study estimated that measles may have accounted for as many as half of all infectious disease deaths in children.

For about a month after the acute illness, measles can stun the body’s first response to other bacteria and viruses, said Dr. Michael Mina, chief science officer of the digital health company eMed and formerly a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

That leaves patients “massively susceptible to bacterial pneumonias and other things,” said Mina, who was the lead author on the 2015 study.

“It’s very risky for people in those first few weeks post measles,” he added.

The virus also induces a sort of immune-system amnesia. Normally the body “remembers” the bacteria and viruses it has fought before. Mina and his colleagues showed in 2019 that people who have measles lose between 11 percent and 73 percent of their hard-won immune repertoire, a loss that can last for years.

That does not mean the body no longer recognizes those pathogens at all, but it does shrink the arsenal of weapons available to fight them.

“People should be aware that if they’re choosing not to vaccinate, that’s the position they’re putting themselves and their family in,” Mina said.

The CDC recommends receiving the first dose of the measles vaccine after 12 months of age, and a second between ages 4 and 6. Even a single dose of the vaccine is 93 percent effective. Measles vaccination averted 56 million deaths between 2000 and 2021, according to the World Health Organization.

While national or state-level vaccination rates may be high, there may be pockets of low immunization that provide tinder for the measles virus, Omer said.

If there are enough unvaccinated cases to sustain an outbreak, even those who are vaccinated but whose immunity may have waned are vulnerable, he said.

