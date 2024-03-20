An inflation uptick could delay Fed rate cuts, a problem for the economy and Biden’s reelection

But progress in bringing inflation all the way back down to normal has stalled in recent months, thanks to factors such as rising gas prices , which now are higher than they were a year ago in Massachusetts and nationwide, according to AAA. The annual consumer price index has been stuck between 3.1 and 3.4 percent since October after falling sharply from 6.4 percent at the start of last year.

Inflation declined significantly last year from a four-decade high in 2022, partly because the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates to tamp down spending by consumers and businesses. The effort has been surprisingly successful, with the economy avoiding the recession and job losses that usually accompany the strategy .

WASHINGTON — A recent uptick in inflation poses double trouble for the economy and President Biden’s reelection, increasing what Americans pay for staples such as gas and rent while potentially delaying interest rate cuts that could ease their financial burden and boost economic growth.

Fed officials on Wednesday unanimously voted to keep their benchmark interest rate between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, as expected, and continued to forecast three cuts of a quarter percentage point each this year. Investors anticipate the first cut will happen in June, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell would only say Wednesday that cuts probably would begin “at some point this year.”

“I don’t think we really know whether this is a bump on the road or something more,” Powell said of recent inflation data. He acknowledged that “inflation is still too high” and that Fed officials would wait to cut rates until they “feel more confident” that it’s moving back to normal.

Financial markets shot up on the news that Fed officials still expect three rate cuts this year, and major US stock indexes closed at record highs. But Claudia Sahm, a former economist at the central bank, said everyone is “just spitballing” when Fed officials will actually cut rates.

“They will not cut until they think they have enough good inflation data,” she said. “We don’t know what the definition of that is. But we know we don’t have it yet.”

Interest rate cuts would boost the economy by making borrowing cheaper. Lower mortgage rates would also help make housing more affordable. Biden has been targeting housing costs with new initiatives, such as a proposed $10,000 tax credit over two years for first-time home buyers and people who sell their starter homes.

“Inflation keeps coming down. It’s predicted to do that. Mortgage rates are going to come down as well. But I’m not going to wait,” Biden said Tuesday in Las Vegas of his housing affordability proposals, which he unveiled during his State of the Union address.

In a travel blitz to battleground states following the address on March 7, Biden also highlighted his other moves to lower Americans’ costs. Those include measures already in law that he touted in a trip to New Hampshire last week that cap the price of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare and limit annual out-of-pocket prescriptions costs at $2,000 for people in the program.

Biden has struggled with low approval ratings on the economy, an issue that’s his biggest reelection challenge. Over the past year, he’s trumpeted his efforts to bring down inflation and reduce Americans’ day-to-day expenses, including fighting so-called junk fees that companies add to concert tickets, credit card bills, and other items.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of progress on inflation, and we’re seeing a really resilient and strong economy,” said Jon Donenberg, deputy director of the White House’s National Economic Council. “That said, lowering costs really remains the president’s top priority.”

Biden’s focus on lowering specific costs rather than touting positive economic data is key to improving his approval rating, said Adam Green, cofounder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal activist group.

“Housing affordability is right up there with the price of gas, groceries, and other day-to-day items and that is smart for Biden to be focusing on,” Green said. “It both acknowledges the pain that people feel, and to the extent that he’s proposing solutions, is a nice contrast to [presumptive Republican nominee Donald] Trump, who will do absolutely nothing on issues like that. "

Republicans have hammered Biden on inflation since the consumer price index reached a 9.1 percent annual rate in June 2022. They blamed Biden’s American Rescue Plan pandemic relief bill enacted in early 2021 for causing inflation to skyrocket.

“Under Joe Biden, the Fed hiked interest rates to the highest level in 23 years — making life harder for families already struggling with the impact of Bidenflation,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “Everything from housing, to rent, to gas, to groceries is too expensive because of Biden’s policies, but relief is on the way when Americans elect President Donald J. Trump in November.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Economists said Washington spending contributed to the inflation spike, as have pandemic-related supply chain problems and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to higher fuel prices as the United States and its allies placed sanctions on Russian oil.

Inflation declined steadily through much of 2023 and the annual consumer price index was 3.2 percent in February. The Fed prefers a different government measure that was 2.8 percent in January, close to the central bank’s 2 percent target. But monthly inflation readings have been higher than expected recently.

“The last few months we’ve had some indications that the progress reducing inflation may have stalled, that maybe inflation is going to be a little more stubborn than we thought it would be in terms of getting it back down to target,” said Harvard economist Karen Dynan.

Fed officials are likely done with raising rates for now, Powell said Wednesday, and they expect inflation to continue trending down. But Dynan said the stalled momentum probably means the Fed will end up cutting rates only twice this year.

The presidential election also could be a complicating factor for any rate cuts. The Fed, which is an independent government agency, historically has tried not to adjust interest rates in the weeks before a presidential election to avoid the appearance of favoring a political party.

In 2016, Trump accused the Fed of keeping rates low to help Democrats hold the White House. As president, he broke with years of tradition to publicly criticize the Fed for raising rates to try to stave off inflation. And Trump recently said he was unlikely to renominate Powell, whom he originally picked to lead the Fed in 2017, for another term as chair.

Trump told Fox Business network that he believes Powell, who is a Republican, will cut interest rates this year to help Biden. In 2021, Biden renominated Powell for another four-year term as Fed chair over the objections of liberals.

On Monday, 21 progressive Democrats in Congress, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston, wrote to Powell urging him to reduce “excessively high interest rates.”

Powell has said the Fed will not take politics into account in its decisions. And Dynan thinks the fight against inflation will top any concerns Fed officials have about appearing to be political.

“If the data warrant a cut in September, I think they would make the cut in September, even if they weren’t that comfortable because they were worried about political considerations,” Dynan said of the Fed’s last meeting before the Nov. 5 election.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.