Primaries start setting up House and Senate races

Here are some takeaways from the results:

Both Illinois and Ohio held statewide primaries featuring notable races, while Arizona, Florida, and Kansas held only presidential contests.

With the general-election matchup between President Biden and former president Donald Trump solidified as of last week, Tuesday began the process of filling out the ballot in some key House and Senate races.

1. Ohio GOP goes MAGA again — with help from Democrats

Republicans have yet again bypassed an establishment Republican for a possibly less electable MAGA candidate. And yet again, we’ll soon find out whether that costs them.

Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno defeated state Senator Matt Dolan by nearly 18 points, with Secretary of State Frank LaRose finishing a distant third.

Moreno will now face Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, in a state ripe for a GOP pickup. The race could be pivotal on a Senate map that looks good for the GOP — which needs just one or two flips to upset the Democrats’ 51-49 majority. After deep-red West Virginia, Ohio ranks alongside three other “toss-up” states, according to the Cook Political Report.

But there are reasons to believe Moreno could complicate the party’s path to the majority, as so many MAGA-aligned candidates and election-deniers have before him. Moreno was not only endorsed by Trump, but he also has labeled Jan. 6 defendants “political prisoners” and the 2020 election “stolen,” after once singing a different tune on such subjects.

Moreno’s victory comes two weeks after North Carolina Republicans nominated for governor Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor who has espoused many extreme positions.

Democrats also tried to push Moreno across the line late in the primary — effectively joining Trump in that effort. They ran millions of dollars worth of ads ostensibly warning that he was too conservative but in actuality elevating him. This was the latest example of Democrats employing the controversial tactic.

The tactic succeeded in 2022, and there’s reason to believe it could again. Recent polls showed Dolan, who has distanced himself from Trumpism but wasn’t exactly a Never Trumper, running between two and seven points better than Moreno.

2. The Trump protest vote holds strong

Yet again, we saw more Republican primary voters voting against Trump than Democratic ones voting against Biden.

About 1 in 5 voters voted against Trump in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. And about one-quarter voted against him in Kansas.

By contrast, Biden ceded closer to 1 out of 10 votes in most states holding primaries Tuesday.

3. The Trump factor plays big in GOP primaries

Other primary races held Tuesday appeared to confirm that Trump’s backing remains the seal of approval for GOP House primaries — and perhaps more than that, showing that Republicans criticize Trump at their peril.

In Ohio, Republicans frantically searched for an alternative after a tape emerged of leading GOP hopeful Craig Riedel calling Trump “arrogant” and signaling he couldn’t support him. They got one in state Representative Derek Merrin, who landed Trump’s endorsement shortly before polls opened.

Merrin has been declared the winner, leading Riedel by double digits in a district (held by Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur) that will be a key battleground in November.

In Ohio’s 2nd District, three candidates laying claim to the MAGA label finished in the top three in a crowded primary. Meanwhile, a former Cincinnati City Council member who criticized Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — and got some significant help from a like-minded super PAC — was at just 5 percent.

Washington Post

Trump can appeal decision allowing Willis to stay

In a setback for Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, a judge on Wednesday allowed defense lawyers in the Georgia criminal case against former president Donald Trump and his allies to try to appeal his ruling allowing Willis to stay on the case.

Defense lawyers needed permission from the judge, Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court, to pursue an appeal, and he granted it in a two-paragraph order. Whether it slows down the election interference case against Trump and his 14 co-defendants remains unclear.

The Georgia Court of Appeals must still decide if it will weigh in on whether Willis has an untenable conflict of interest stemming from a romantic relationship she had with a lawyer she hired to run the Trump case, and on other related matters.

McAfee wrote in his brief order that he “intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions” while the higher court decides what to do.

If the appeals court declines to take up the question, the matter will be resolved quickly. If it decides an appeal is warranted, the matter could take months to clear up.

In a statement, Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Willis’s office, said prosecutors would continue to work on the case.

Steven Sadow, Trump’s lead lawyer in Georgia, called the order “highly significant” in a statement Wednesday, adding that the defense was “optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified.”

No trial date has been set in the broader case. The district attorney’s office had sought to begin a trial in early August, about a year after Willis brought charges, but few expect that to happen now.

The case charges Trump and a number of his allies with conspiring to circumvent the will of Georgia voters in 2020. But the details of the case have been overshadowed this year by hearings delving into a romantic relationship Willis had with Nathan Wade, the lawyer she hired to run the Trump case.

Last week, McAfee ruled that Willis and her office could continue leading the prosecution so long as Wade stepped away from it. Defense lawyers, who brought the relationship to light in court filings, had sought to disqualify Willis, saying she had an untenable conflict of interest.

McAfee disagreed, but rebuked Willis in his ruling for a “tremendous lapse in judgment.” He also found an “appearance of impropriety,” which he said required Wade to withdraw in order for Willis to keep the case.

Wade resigned from his post as a special prosecutor hours after the ruling Friday.

New York Times

AG casts doubt on Trump’s claim about bond

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged an appeals court not to believe Donald Trump’s recent assertion that he is unable to secure a bond for more than $450 million to satisfy the civil business-fraud judgment against him.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the former president and likely 2024 Republican nominee said his team had approached 30 surety companies through four brokers and failed to secure an appeal bond for such a large amount. They argued that surety companies are generally unable to underwrite bonds that large, and said the companies told Trump they cannot accept real estate assets as collateral.

If Trump does not post a bond as he appeals the civil judgment against him, James’s office could begin the process of seizing his assets — including major New York properties such as 40 Wall Street and Trump Tower.

It is unclear how soon such an enforcement effort would begin, but James allowed a 30-day grace period that ends Monday. She has signaled that she was prepared to seize assets if Trump’s fine is not paid. Posting a bond to cover the judgment would block James from seizing assets until the appeal is resolved.

On Wednesday, Dennis Fan, a lawyer for James, told the appeals court that Trump’s claims of striking out with insurance companies are not reliable because they are based on sworn statements from Gary Giulietti, a personal friend of Trump’s, and from Alan Garten, general counsel at the Trump Organization.

Fan wrote that New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who oversaw James’s civil trial against Trump, decided Giulietti was not a credible witness. He argued that Garten was involved in the conduct at issue and “has professional interests in this litigation.”

Washington Post