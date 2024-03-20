MAGA, regrets, US Senate control, and incumbency: The takeaways from Tuesday’s primary races

From Ohio to Florida to Illinois, Arizona, and even a contest in California, here are three takeaways from the election results Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s primary contests, held in the largest number of states since Super Tuesday, saw political history repeating itself. Not only could strategists once again point to political warning signs for both President Biden and former president Donald Trump in the fall, but that Trump’s endorsement made all the difference in Republican primaries down the ballot.

All eyes were on Ohio on Tuesday, a former swing state that used to produce a series of moderate Republican senators like George Voinovich, Mike DeWine, and Rob Portman set up for electoral success against Democrats.

Currently, MAGA controls one of the state’s Senate seats in the form of Senator J.D. Vance, who some see as a potential vice presidential pick for Trump this year. On Tuesday, the state’s Republicans overwhelmingly backed the person Trump endorsed for the other seat: businessman Bernie Moreno.

Moreno has 51 percent of the vote in a three-way contest against state Senator Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose with 96 percent of the vote reported.

Moreno will now face 3-term Democratic incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown in what is likely to be one of the country’s marquee Senate races.

Republicans need to flip just two seats to take over control of the Senate. The GOP appears all but assured to pick up one of those in West Virginia following the retirement of Democrat Joe Manchin.

This leaves toss-up contests in Arizona, Montana and this one in Ohio, according to the Cook Political Report.

That said, Ohio will easily end up the most expensive contest of them all. As it stands, $143 million in television ads have already been reserved for the contest, according to AdImpact. In the hotly contested Senate race that Vance won two years ago the price tag was $106 million.

Yes, Trump might be happy that his candidate pulled through to the nomination. But Democrats are happy as well. They spent money boosting Moreno as “conservative” hoping to convince Republicans to select what they view as a weaker candidate, especially compared to Dolan, the more moderate choice.

Democrats are hoping this contest will be a reprisal of Senate contests two years ago when Republicans backed flawed Trump-endorsed candidates in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Florida’s presidential primary full of regrets for both parties

Florida politicos in both parties may wake up Wednesday with some regret.

The Republican presidential primary created important talking points for both 2024 and 2028. Yes, like in most other presidential primaries so far, there are some warning signs for Trump that not all of his party is on board with him.

Trump got 80 percent of the vote in the state where he now resides. Though unlike other states where Trump allies dismissed the 20 percent of non-Trump voters as simply independents and Democrats votes. Florida has a closed primary where only registered Republicans are allowed to vote.

Democrats may have made a mistake also. In the fall they canceled their presidential primary after determining that only Biden had qualified to make the ballot. It was the lowest turnout in a Florida presidential primary since 2004. This may have depressed Democratic turnout and as a result Republicans took a number of mayoral contests in the state held on the same day.

This includes Delray Beach, where the Republican-backed candidate won, flipping party control in a city Biden won by 30 points in 2020. Had they simply let other candidates like author Marianne Williamson on the ballot, Biden would have likely easily won and it could have helped Democratic turnout to help in other races.

It’s good to be an incumbent member of Congress

In House primaries on Tuesday, incumbents ended up easily winning reelection regardless of party or circumstance.

Consider Illinois. In one downstate contest, incumbent Republican Mike Bost appeared to be in real trouble after Florida Representative Matt Gaetz backed Darren Bailey, the 2022 Republican nominee for governor, who was challenging Bost from the right.

But Bost may have been saved by a Trump endorsement as well as the powers of incumbency. A similar situation played out in Chicago, where 82-year-old longtime incumbent Danny Davis faced Democratic primary challengers from the left, one of whom even had the backing of Governor J.B. Pritzker. Bost and Davis appeared headed to victory early Wednesday morning.

Indeed, no congressional incumbent lost a primary on Tuesday anywhere in the country.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.