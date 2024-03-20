Biden’s coalition is in trouble. This guy thinks he can help.

Kerr, a registered Democrat, believes that for Biden to win in 2024, the party must build a tent big enough to welcome independents and disaffected Republicans. It’s a lofty goal. But in the real political world, can Democrats put left-leaning supporters of the Squad under the same tent as supporters of centrist Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, add politically conservative independents and Republicans who supported Haley because they don’t like Donald Trump – and come up with a working coalition of Biden voters?

Biden’s timely outreach fit neatly with the theme of a nonprofit cofounded by Kerr, which is idealistically called the Welcome Party. According to its website, the Welcome Party’s preferred ideological alignment is a “pragmatic center-left faction within the Democrat Party.” But everyone is (sort of) welcome.

When Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican presidential campaign, President Biden quickly issued a statement to Haley supporters saying there was a place for them in his campaign. That was welcome news to Liam Kerr.

They can, because they have to, Kerr said. If they don’t, Trump wins. Kerr knows something about coalition building since he was part of the No Boston Olympics movement, which essentially ended efforts by then Boston mayor Marty Walsh to bring the 2024 summer games to this city.

In 2020, Kerr cofounded the Welcome Party with Lauren Harper Pope, who worked as an adviser to Stephen Benjamin, a former mayor of Columbia, S.C., who now works in the White House as a senior Biden adviser. The goal then was to attract independents who wanted to beat Trump. After four years of Biden, the goal is the same, but it needs tweaking. Kerr believes there’s a political sweet spot that can attract enough voters to beat Trump once again. To show where it is, the Welcome Party put out a State of the Union tic-tac-toe board, to track whether Biden would tout accomplishments that voters like but which “offend the loudest activists.”

Liam Kerr, left, with fellow members of the No Boston Olympics coalition, Chris Dempsey and Kelley Gossett. Andy Laub for Boston.com

Some of the “popular stuff” on the Welcome Party’s SOTU wish list — which Biden did not mention — included $25 billion allocated to law enforcement and community policing; record US oil and natural gas production (renewable energy also hit records); and success in reducing supply chain problems that contributed to inflation. Biden did mention a few things on their wish list, including the bipartisan immigration plan that Republicans ended up blocking and that included tougher border security and asylum rules; $1.9 trillion in deficit reduction; and the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

If you listen carefully to what Kerr says, the coalition he’s talking about for 2024 is less welcoming to the most progressive wing of the party, which he thinks has pushed Democrats too far left on issues from the economy to the environment. “We’re not about pushing anybody out of the tent,” Kerr told me. But he’s not afraid to call out what he thinks makes the tent unappealing to centrist voters.

For example, Kerr didn’t like the snarky response from the Democratic National Committee to news that former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was dropping out of the Republican presidential race. He thinks climate activists who stage protests at Manchin events because of his support for the fossil fuel industry hurt the coalition-building cause.

Manchin, who said he intends to retire from the Senate at the end of this year and will not run as a third party candidate for president, praised Biden in a Washington Post op-ed this past weekend for “record-breaking energy production.”

Kerr also wants Biden to brag about the fact that America has produced more crude oil during his administration than any country in history. And, while he says he would never use the word “illegal” to describe an undocumented immigrant as Biden did during the State of the Union address, Kerr believes the “aggressive gotcha stuff on language” from the left “is a dividing point for sure.”

Is Kerr right? When I put that proposition to Joe Caiazzo, a Democratic political consultant who has worked for Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, he told me, “The progressive agenda rooted in economic populism and opportunity for working families is incredibly popular. … This ranges from increasing the minimum wage to capping the cost of prescription drugs and ensuring corporations pay their fair share. However, there certainly have been some methods and messengers that have served to work against those priorities.”

That sounds like Caiazzo believes voters like many policies promoted by progressives, but agrees with Kerr that some tactics on the part of the left turn voters off.

So, can the Biden campaign convince climate activists to stop provoking Manchin? And is that really the path to a Biden victory? Caiazzo thinks the glue that will ultimately hold a Biden coalition together is less about finding consensus on specific policy issues, and more about finding common ground around common values, such as a rejection of extremism; a belief that our institutions work properly if we operate in good faith; and a shared optimism that America’s best days lie ahead.

Democrats can try to lure voters with high-minded rhetoric or pragmatic politics. But in the end, the most welcoming message is a simple one: A vote for Biden is a vote against Trump. In 2024, that’s what passes for “hope and change.”

