Life-saving addiction treatment shouldn’t be out of reach

Re “Too young for treatment but old enough to die” (Page A1, March 13): We read Chris Serres’s article with interest, and we agree that there is an urgent need to increase access to medications to treat opioid and other substance use disorders in youth. The Division of Addiction Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program to create a substance use consultation call line for pediatric primary care clinicians, staffed by addiction medicine specialists. In addition, we offer telehealth counseling for teens who are receiving substance use treatment from their PCCs. Families access this service by calling the PCC.

Using this model, we have supported PCCs who manage patients with opioid use disorders in primary care, including Dr. Jason Reynolds, who was interviewed for Serres’s article. For more complex patients, we can co-manage with the youth’s PCC. This service allows us to support substance use treatment, including buprenorphine, for any pediatric patient in Massachusetts from the Berkshires to the Cape. We recommend that PCCs call whenever they have a question about teen substance use.

Dr. Sharon Levy

Chief, Division of Addiction Medicine

Boston Children’s Hospital

Dr. John H. Straus

Founding director

Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program

Boston





Mass. Medical Society pushing to break down barriers to proven treatment

The physicians of the Massachusetts Medical Society thank the Globe for its March 17 editorial, “Why is it still so difficult to get life-saving addiction medications?” which sheds light on the barriers to accessing treatment.

Opioid use disorder is a chronic disease, and for many patients, evidence-based, medication treatment is a critical component of a pathway to recovery. The medical society has long advocated for measures that would ensure that individuals who suffer from opioid use disorder can safely access medications such as methadone and buprenorphine. Removing barriers to care is crucial to saving lives. These barriers include limits on take-home doses, medical and social stigma, a shortage of pharmacies that stock addiction medications, and the lack of access to physicians, including pediatricians, who are trained to prescribe them.

Too often, these obstacles both deny patients — many of whom are from historically marginalized populations and medically underserved communities — medically proven treatment for opioid use disorder and undermine access to clinically appropriate, evidence-based, and equitable health care.

The medical society continues to support federal legislation that would fund key national programs to address the opioid epidemic and support patients affected by substance use disorder, and it urges Congress to pass legislation to expand access to methadone. We can make an impact by eliminating the need for patients to make daily visits to methadone clinics to receive medication. The establishment of overdose prevention centers, where people with substance use disorder could use drugs in a controlled setting, would also be a lifesaver.

Dr. Barbara Spivak

President

Massachusetts Medical Society

Waltham