There can be no shelter caps without a humane alternative

We have been here before and know what happens when families are turned away from emergency shelters: Parents and children find shelter under bridges or behind dumpsters or on the floors of emergency departments (“The cost of emergency shelter has become unsustainable. Some caps may be warranted,” Editorial, March 11).

In 2012, the Patrick administration tightened regulations for access to emergency shelters. It had well-intended reasons, but the effort dramatically increased the number of people, including children, living in cars, on the streets, or in hospital ERs. In the end, the rules were repealed.

Now the state is about to tell families again that there may be no room for them in emergency shelters. Expect more homelessness. Because where else do you go when the last refuge is taken away? The street.