Ask the Remodeler: Is there a nontoxic alternative for reglazing a tub?

Q. When I bought my condo 20 years ago, I had the cast-iron tub resurfaced before I moved in. It peeled shortly after, and I had it redone. Now my tub is peeling again, and the bottom area where we stand to take showers is worn. I want to have it resurfaced, but I have read that it is toxic to do so and that you have to leave home for three days. Are there any nontoxic alternatives to resurface cast-iron tubs?

D.S., Watertown

A. We have reglazed tubs before as a cost-saving measure for clients, and our contractor in Watertown tells us that a professionally glazed tub should last at least 10 years. Assuming there isn’t structural failure evident in the walls and floors around the tub, reglazing is a good option, although to a certain extent it depends on the quality and hardness of the water at your home. Unfortunately, I do not know of a nontoxic alternative that is as durable as the reglazing we use. Like anything these days, there are trade-offs. The reglazing process releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air, which we try to avoid when possible. The carbon footprint of a bath remodel also takes a toll on the environment. Typically, a professional reglazer will ventilate the space, which will allow reentry in 24 hours. The process will take four to five hours from start to finish. The setup time for reusing the tub or shower should be around 48 hours, depending on the humidity and other factors.