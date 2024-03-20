Home of the Week: A Western-style home with bars that would wet any whistle

Year built 2021

Square feet 4,166

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $12,434 (2023)

Must-haves for the next buyer of this Bellingham home: Louis L’Amour, Larry McMurtry, and Elmore Leonard. Maybe some Alfred B. Guthrie.

Like the Westerns penned by these famous authors, the home offers surprises inside. From the front of the house, it looks like a single-floor Craftsman, but inside, it reveals itself to be two floors with a “go west” vibe.

And like the Western expanse, it’s far from spartan: 4,166 square feet.

Advertisement

Located on a cul-de-sac and constructed and furnished by Francis T. Sebio Jr. and his wife, Cindy, from Plum Tree Custom Homes, this house comes with a wide driveway that leads up to a two-car garage and then around to the left to a one-car setup. Hunks of granite form a walkway that transitions to create a columned, covered porch and then an accent wall that flanks a dark wood front door with sidelights and a transom window.

Inside, the 19-foot-long foyer gives off a Western feel, with a coffered ceiling of pine planks, ceramic tile flooring that mimics an earthen floor, and a wagon wheel light fixture. A door on the right opens to a 133-square-foot office/bedroom with its own wagon wheel light fixture, and stairs descend to the finished lower level.

A double wagon wheel chandelier hangs in the foyer. Drone Home Media

The office also could serve as a bedroom. Drone Home Media

A wide entrance with natural wood trim leads into the 387-square-foot kitchen, where rustic touches abound. It’s an eyeball pleaser with very distinctive design choices, including the wood used for the cabinets: hickory with a wavy grain and a mix of light and dark pieces.

The counters are granite, and the backsplash is brick. The high-end appliances include a gas stove and have a black finish, while the flooring is plank ceramic tile with the appearance of wood. The expansive island is topped with granite, contains a sink and a beverage refrigerator, and offers seating for four aimed at a television and a gas fireplace embedded in a wall clad in granite. The towering ceiling is covered in pine planks, and light pours in from a dormer skylight. The kitchen has a double-door pantry and shares an open layout with the dining and living areas.

Advertisement

The kitchen offers hickory cabinets of varying shades, a skylight, an island, and high-end appliances. Drone Home Media

A light fixture fashioned out of a railroad track beam hangs from a cove ceiling in the dining room. A slider connects to a wide deck that provides shade for a stamped-concrete patio.

A half wall of granite supported by rough-hewn columns marks the entrance to the 488-square-foot living room, where there is a vaulted ceiling and more of that ceramic tile flooring that mimics wood. All eyes are drawn to the wood-burning fireplace, which is covered in granite and flanked by pine plank walls. Grab a drink at the wet bar, which features wired-glass doors, a granite counter, and a beverage refrigerator. Five windows pull in natural light.

The half bath off the living area, found behind a sliding barn door, exhibits the same attention to detail: The sink is a recycled Jim Beam barrel.

The living room offers a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and recessed lighting. Drone Home Media

There's a hot tub under a curtained pergola off the patio. Drone Home Media

The half bath boasts a sink fashioned out of a Jim Beam barrel. Drone Home Media

The laundry room is also behind a sliding barn door, and opposite that is the door to the garage.

Just past the laundry room is the entry to the primary suite. The bedroom is 295 square feet, with a pine plank tray ceiling, a fireplace clad in granite, three windows, and side-by-side walk-in closets with sliding barn doors.

Advertisement

The primary bath is full of rustic touches, too. The granite-topped double vanity has rectangular vessel sinks fashioned out of granite. The cabinets echo the ones in the kitchen, and the flooring is ceramic tile that mimics wood. The shower sits behind a glass door and features a ceramic tile surround that looks like brick.

The primary suite, found on the main level, features a pine plank tray ceiling. Drone Home Media

The primary suite bath comes with a dual vanity. The counter and sinks are granite. Drone Home Media

The primary suite bath has a walk-in shower. Drone Home Media

The lower level offers two bedrooms, a full bath, and a family room with direct access to the backyard and the one-car garage. The bedrooms range from 167 to 185 square feet. Each one has a double-door closet and a window. They share a full bath that offers a double vanity with vessel sinks, ceramic tile flooring, a water closet, and a tub/shower combination behind a glass door.

The 828-square-foot family room comes with a long wet bar with hickory cabinetry and a granite counter — a perfect spot to grab a drink and settle down with a paperback Western.

The family room offers a big wet bar, where you can grab a drink and enjoy it on the patio. Drone Home Media

The guest bedroom is on the home's lowest level. Drone Home Media

The secondary bedrooms share this bath with a dual vanity and a tub/shower combination. Drone Home Media

The home has a one-car garage tucked underneath the living room with family room access. Drone Home Media

The backyard of the 0.53-acre property includes a fenced-in dog run and a hot tub under a curtained pergola.

Robin Spangenberg of Redfin in Canton is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on X @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds or gut renovations and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.