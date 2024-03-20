Justin Brazeau put himself at the front of things on the Bruins’ power play

That may seem like no big deal for a 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound hockey player, but Brazeau had often been overlooked during his journey.

He put up 113 points in 68 games in his fourth and final season for OHL’s North Bay Battalion, yet the then-20-year-old went undrafted in 2019.

Though he was blessed with size and soft hands, his comparative lack of speed was holding him back as he began a four-season-plus odyssey through the ECHL and AHL with stops in Toronto, Newfoundland, Maine, and Providence.

Brazeau, 26, arrived at Bruins camp last summer trimmer and ready to prove he belonged in the NHL.

“In training camp, I remember saying to people that he’s a poor man’s Dave Andreychuk, just because he seems to get to every puck below the goal line,” Montgomery said after Brazeau popped in a couple of power-play goals in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Senators Tuesday.

Though Brazeau impressed in his camp cameos by getting to the gritty areas and being a menace around the net, he ultimately was sent back to Providence for more seasoning. And he took a message from Montgomery with him.

“It was basically to keep doing the same thing, go down there, work on my game, do the same things I’ve always been doing and obviously that’s a big part of who I am, so I’m willing to do that,” said Brazeau, who acknowledged that he’d heard of Andreychuk (a net-front magician who scored 648 goals in his 23-year career), but wasn’t familiar with his game.

His persistence paid off after 49 games with the Baby B’s, with whom he collected 18 goals and 37 points. He signed his first NHL deal Feb. 26 and punctuated that day with his first career goal in a win over the Stars.

Over the next dozen games, the numbers weren’t there, but the consistency was, so he stayed in the lineup.

Montgomery decided to plop the big-bodied Brazeau in front of the net on the club’s second power-play unit, and his strength and silky hands were on full display against Ottawa.

First, he corralled a rebound of Kevin Shattenkirk’s wrister off Joonas Korpisalo’s pads, pulled it back, and popped in the vacated side to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead.

He capped the Bruins’ three-goal third when he grabbed Jake DeBrusk’s pass as he swung around Korpisalo’s net, and pumped it in.

“He makes subtle little smart plays and you saw his ability,” said Montgomery. “He has nice touch and I’m glad he got rewarded because he’s been playing a lot better than what his stats have shown on paper, but we’re really happy with how well he’s playing in all three zones and how well he supports his teammates.”

Brazeau being the cure to what ails a stagnant power play may come as a surprise to most, but not to Montgomery and his staff.

“We thought eventually, if situations arose, that he might get there because he was a really good net-front power-play guy down in the American League and you see why,” said Montgomery. “He screens really well, he deflects pucks, and he can make little plays in tight. His hockey sense and his offensive acumen is really good in those areas.”

Those areas are often treacherous, with an abundance of cross-checks but precious little time and space to operate. To have the courage to go to those areas and make plays will be critical down the stretch and into the postseason.

“I’ve kind of done that my whole career, my whole life,” said Brazeau, “so I mean that’s where I feel most comfortable and that’s where I like to go.”

The toughest part of working at the net front? It’s just getting there, according to Brazeau.

“The more time you get there, the more opportunities you’re going to have,” he said. “Obviously, you need some bounces to go your way and sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. But I think just the willingness to get there as much as you can, obviously, hopefully they bounce your way.”

With increased production comes increased ice time, which has added up to a boost in confidence for Brazeau.

“I think the league almost slows down a little bit when you get that confidence and you can make more plays with the puck,” he said. “So I think the confidence is just building for me.”

David Pastrnak, who knows a thing or 43 about putting the puck in the back of the net, has enjoyed watching Brazeau’s development.

“He’s been playing unbelievable since he got up here,” said Pastrnak. “He’s strong on the puck, he makes great plays, and he’s obviously a big body, so, he’s hard to take the puck away from him and obviously he’s on the PP and he’s hard around the net and he keeps getting rewarded, so hopefully we keep going.”

Jim McBride