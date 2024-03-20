Bucks at Celtics: Giannis is out as Boston looks to assert authority over the East

Boston will look to prove that they’re the best team in the NBA when the Bucks, the No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, come to TD Garden on Wednesday evening. In the two teams’ last matchup on Jan. 11, Milwaukee notched a 135-102 victory over the Celtics, and the team most recently had a high-scoring 140-129 win against the Suns on Sunday.

The Celtics secured a 119-94 victory over the Pistons on Monday night for their sixth consecutive win. Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Sam Hauser all sat out, but Boston did not waver. Derrick White tallied his first triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Celtics have three players on the injury report going into the conference matchup. Jaylen Brown (ankle sprain), Jrue Holiday (AC joint sprain), and Sam Hauser (ankle sprain) are all day-to-day. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play due to left hamstring soreness, and Marjon Beauchamp (back spasms) is probable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

BUCKS

Season record: 44-24. vs. spread: 30-38. Over/under: 32-35, 1 push

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 3-7

CELTICS

Season record: 54-14. vs. spread: 37-29, 2 pushes. Over/under: 32-36

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Milwaukee 120.7, Boston 121.0

Points allowed per game: Milwaukee 117.3, Boston 109.3

Field goal percentage: Milwaukee .491, Boston .485

Opponent field goal percentage: Milwaukee .473, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Milwaukee .378, Boston .390

Opponent 3-point percentage: Milwaukee .361, Boston .346

Stat of the day: The Celtics are 31-3 at home this season, compared to 23-11 on the road.

Notes: Jaylen Brown tallied 31 points in three quarters on Monday night. ... Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis both notched 31 points for Milkwaukee against the Suns. ... The Bucks widened their second-place position in the Eastern Conference over Cleveland by 1.5 games after their last victory. ... Milwaukee has a 27-7 record at home and 17-17 on the road this season.

