Giannis-less Bucks make huge push late, but Celtics get job done for seventh straight win

In the end, though, the Celtics regrouped, hit some timely free throws and did what they needed to secure a 122-119 win, their seventh in a row.

And for most of the night, the results matched the personnel, with the Celtics pushing ahead and holding a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But a surge by Bobby Portis created a rare, tense late-game situation for Boston, with the Bucks clawing back within a point in the final minute.

When Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Celtics due to a hamstring injury, it appeared that one of the few obvious tests remaining on Boston’s schedule had been significantly diluted.

Jayson Tatum had 31 points to lead the Celtics, but after a 23-point first half was held scoreless until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Derrick White had 23 points and Payton Pritchard provided a lift off the bench with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 32 points and Portis added 24, with 14 coming in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics had a seemingly comfortable 104-83 advantage in the opening minute of the fourth. But the Bucks sliced the deficit to 12 with Lillard on the bench.

And with Milwaukee trailing, 110-97, Portis scored the final eight points of his team’s 10-0 surge, including a 3-pointer that improbably pulled Milwaukee within 110-97 with 2:56 left. Portis had a clean look from the top of the key 30 seconds later, but the potentially game-tying shot was off.

Tatum’s first points of the half came when he hit two free throws with 2:06 left, and he gave Boston more breathing room by converting a layup at the 1:38 mark.

Lillard kept the Bucks within reach with a layup and a 3-pointer that made it 116-112, and after a Derrick White miss Portis scored as he was fouled with 32.6 seconds to play. But he missed the ensuing free throw.

At the other end Brown, who has struggled from the foul line this year, converted a pair. The hosts needed four more free throws from Tatum in the final 12 seconds to close it out for good.

It was a forgettable first quarter for Lillard, and with Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks simply could not afford that. He had the ball knocked away by Xavier Tillman near midcourt, leading to a White dunk. He was also involved in a pair of miscommunications that ended with the ball going out of bounds off of Milwaukee.

And in the final seconds, there was just enough time for him to fire up a shot, but he zipped a pass to a teammate instead. This was a turnover, too, but even if it had not been there would have been no time for anything else.

His 1 for 5 start did not help, either. The Celtics took advantage of Milwaukee’s five first-quarter turnovers and grabbed a 33-28 lead.

Pritchard was at the center of Boston’s second-quarter surge. During one stretch he scored or assisted on six consecutive baskets, including a dazzling step-back 3-pointer. The points were nice, but the crowd truly wrapped its arms around Pritchard because of his grit.

On one play, he soared toward the rim and wrestled an offensive rebound away from Bucks 7-foot center Brook Lopez, who then fouled him. With the fans standing and roaring, Tatum walked toward the point guard, put both arms in the air and urged them to shower him even more.

Pritchard played the entire quarter and had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, helping the Celtics race to an 18-point lead. And he displayed an unusual amount of emotion during his spree.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed the importance of closing quarters powerfully, so he had to be pleased with the end of the second. With the Bucks positioned to set up a two-for-one chance that would also stop the Celtics from doing the same, Brown came up with a steal and raced upcourt for a mid-range jumper with 31 seconds left.

After Lillard hit one of two free throws, Tatum converted an acrobatic bank-shot before the buzzer, giving him 23 points and sending the Celtics to the break with a 69-56 lead.

Milwaukee had a hot start to the third quarter, with Lillard and Malik Beasley combining to drill four 3-pointers in a row over a two-minute stretch. The fourth, a dart from the left corner by Beasley, pulled the Bucks within 73-68.

But these Celtics always seem to steady themselves during rocky moments. Brown, White and Al Horford hit 3-pointers during an 11-2 response that stretched the lead back to 14 points.

Tatum did not attempt a shot in the third quarter after having such a dominant first half, preferring to simply play within the flow of the offense. But he struggled to recapture his form at the start of the fourth, when he missed his first three shots and was called for a technical foul after complaining about a no-call when he was stripped by Khris Middleton.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.