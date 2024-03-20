If Holy Cross women can win Thursday, they’ll get a special reward: Caitlin Clark and top-seed Iowa on national TV

If they prevail, the Crusaders get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: A dance with Clark and top-seeded Iowa, in front of a Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd that sold out tickets in 30 minutes, televised Saturday (3 p.m.) on ABC.

The Crusaders reached March Madness for the second straight year by beating Boston University in Sunday’s Patriot League championship. They’re in the First Four as a No. 16 seed with a game against Tennesee-Martin on Thursday (9 p.m.) — much more winnable than their Round of 64 matchup against second-seeded Maryland last season.

When the Holy Cross women’s basketball team landed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon, the representative who greeted them was buzzing about women’s basketball — and specifically, Caitlin Clark.

“We have to play really well to beat UT Martin, but after that, the reward is we get to play Iowa, at Iowa,” Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity said. “And we get to play somebody that’s arguably the best women’s basketball player to ever play the game.”

At first glance, Holy Cross’s banner season looks much like 2022-23. The Crusaders (20-12, 11-7) won the conference title with a very similar cast, again headlined by guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy, and beat BU in a rematch of the 2023 final, this time in Worcester.

But this season wasn’t as smooth. After winning their first eight league games, the Crusaders went through a 1-5 slump that saw them fail to clear 50 points three times.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a really tough stretch.” Magarity said. “I thought we were practicing really well. I’m really proud of how the team stayed together and really stayed connected throughout all that, practiced hard [and] stayed within the game plan.

“Everyone kept asking what’s going on, are people injured, what’s going on in the locker room, all that kind of stuff. I’m like, ‘Nothing, we just hit a tough patch there’.”

Magarity tinkered with the lineup multiple times and credited the players’ willingness to change. Senior forward Callie Wright joined the starters for the last seven games, with Lindsay Berger and Simone Foreman shifting to major minutes off the bench.

Senior guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy powered the Crusaders back to the NCAA Tournament by scoring 21 points in the Patriot League championship win over Boston University. Rob Branning/Holy Cross Athletics

Power-Cassidy, a senior wing from Dublin, Ireland, stepped up with 26 points in a Feb. 21 overtime win against Bucknell that put Holy Cross back on track. She proceeded to average 22 points with a 49.1 percent 3-point clip across her final eight contests, including 21 points in the Patriot League championship game.

“No one ever wants to lose, but we were worried about losing more than we were about, like, let’s go win,” Power-Cassidy said. “I think when that mind-set kind of switched for the whole team, and we were like, you know what, we just want to go out there and enjoy every moment, and really just take every game as it comes, and just focus on being present every single game. That’s when we were able to buckle down and really get some good wins under our belts.”

Selection Sunday was a whirlwind as Holy Cross found out its First Four status mere hours after beating BU. After coming 7 miles short of qualifying for a chartered flight in 2023, and having to take a bus down to Maryland for their first-round game, the Crusaders left at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on a charter plane. It was a first for Magarity and Power-Cassidy.

“It was just kind of really next-level; it was cool,” Power-Cassidy said. “You always kind of see other teams doing it, so to be able to do it and land here in Iowa City was really fun.”

Holy Cross is already locked in on UT Martin and had a film session planned as soon as the team arrived at its hotel. The Skyhawks (16-16, 11-7) triumphed in the Ohio Valley Conference to reach its first NCAA Tournament since 2014. Magarity believes they have a versatile defense that could give the Crusaders some fits.

“You never really like to say this, but I’ve really enjoyed watching them on film,” she said. “They’re a really well-coached team that just really plays hard.”

Holy Cross has enough motivation to pursue its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1991. But the prize of playing Iowa is tantalizing. Clark, college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, has helped the Hawkeyes smash ratings records all season long. For one game, her unique spotlight could also shine on Holy Cross.

“I don’t think you can put into words what that would mean, not only for our program, but for Holy Cross athletics and the college as a whole,” Magarity said. “What an amazing opportunity to promote our school, and talk about how great our school is, and to get people to Google us, and look us up and see what a great college it is.”—

