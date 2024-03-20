K.J. Osborn asserts that he can step into a prominent receiving role with Patriots

“But I’m moreso excited about the opportunity. I’m a team guy. Whatever the team needs me to do to win — whether that’s be the No. 1, whether that’s be a leader, play inside, play outside — that’s what I’m here to do.”

“At the end of the day, it’s wherever the team best needs me to win,” Osborn said Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens with all the details of it.

New Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn says he “for sure” can step up as a No. 1 receiver if the team needs him to take on that role.

The 26-year-old Osborn, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, is currently the lone external addition the Patriots have made at wide receiver. He spent the first four seasons of NFL career with the Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2020.

In Minnesota, Osborn put up consistent numbers behind the likes of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Jordan Addison. He averaged 615 yards and 53 receptions on 82 targets over the past three years.

Osborn, who will wear No. 2 as an homage to his jersey number in youth football, expressed excitement about the chance to play a bigger role in New England’s passing attack. His 2023 numbers would have made him the Patriots’ leading receiver — a testament to how much the offense struggled to move the ball.

“I’m excited to show the type of player I am,” Osborn said. “I’m excited to get some more opportunity and be able to really help this team win. There’s a lot of great players already in the receiver room, so I want to come in and be a help to those guys, another complement.”

Adding Osborn and releasing DeVante Parker are the only changes the Patriots have made to their receiving corps so far this offseason. They chose to bring back Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor, while JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte all remain under contract for the upcoming season.

More shuffling is expected at the position, given the enduring lack of star power in New England and the depth of wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft class. Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo have spoken about the need to “weaponize” the offense, yet the Patriots have yet to add a true coverage-dictating target.

Even though Osborn said he is comfortable stepping up as a No. 1 option, the Patriots still need to boost their receiver room via draft or trade. Osborn is better served as a complementary piece who can play both inside and outside. Most of his reps have come out of the slot, with an average depth of target of 8.8 yards last season.

Osborn doesn’t yet know who will be throwing him the ball next year, as the Patriots appear likely to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. They also have veteran Jacoby Brissett, 2022 fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke under contract.

The uncertainty at quarterback played a role in Osborn’s free agency decision, but he has spoken to both Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt about the team’s plans.

“I trust them that everything will take care of itself,” he said.

Regardless of how his role shakes out, Osborn recognizes he is entering a rebuild with the Patriots — and hopes to play a meaningful part in the effort.

“It wasn’t the best season last year,” Osborn said. “It starts with the top down. We got a great owner, a great head coach. It starts with the quarterback, and all the guys around them making that guy better, making that guy feel comfortable, offense, defense, special teams — and we build.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. I know what I signed up for. It’s going to be a grind. I want to be a person that helps this organization get back to where it needs to be.”

