BU star Macklin Celebrini is named Hockey East Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and a Hobey Baker candidate

On Wednesday morning, the forward was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year, as well as the league’s Player of the Year to become just the fourth player in the 40-year history of the league to win both in the same season, joining BU’s Jack Eichel (2014-15), Maine’s Paul Kariya (1992-93), and Boston College’s Brian Leetch (1986-87).

BC’s Greg Brown was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after the Eagles (29-5-1, 20-3-1) clinched their 18th regular-season title, becoming the first team to win 20 games in conference play since BC won 20 of 27 in 2010-11, and the most since Maine won 22 in 1992-93.

A few hours later, Celebrini was listed as one of the 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top player. Other finalists with local connections included his teammate, defenseman Lane Hutson, BC forwards Cutter Gauthier and Will Smith of Lexington, Holy Cross forward Liam McLinskey, and Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf, a native of Lincoln.

The youngest player in college hockey at 17, Celebrini is second in the nation in goals (30), third in points (55) and shots (158), and fourth in power-play goals (11). He leads all rookies in goals, shots, and power-play goals, and is tied for eighth with three game-winning tallies. His 30 goals are the most by a BU player since Chris Drury scored 38 in 1996-97.

Celebrini’s 44 league points are the fifth-most by a freshman and the most since Eichel’s 44 in 2014-15. Only Eichel and Kariya scored at a higher pace in their freshman seasons than Celebrini’s 1.91 points per game. Both Eichel and Kariya won the Hobey Baker as freshmen.

Gauthier’s 32 goals lead the nation, and his 52 points are good for fifth. He is the first BC player to reach 30 goals since Johnny Gaudreau in his Hobey Baker-winning campaign in 2013-14.

Hutson and Graf made the list for the second season in a row. Hutson is tied for first in points by a defenseman with 44 (12 goals, 32 assists). He also ranks third in goals by a defenseman.

Graf put up 22 goals and 26 assists for the defending national champion Bobcats. His 48 points in 31 games put him sixth in points per game.

McLinskey was named Atlantic Hockey’s Player of the Year after posting 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) to lead the Crusaders to a second-place finish.

Smith led the nation with 58 points on 18 goals and 40 assists. The fourth overall pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2023, he registered a point in 31 of 35 games, and had an 18-game point streak.

Also on the Hobey Baker list are North Dakota forward Jackson Blake, Denver forward Jack Devine, Wisconsin goalie Kyle McClellan, and Minnesota State forward Sam Morton.

The Hobey Baker field will be whittled to three finalists on April 4, with the winner to be announced on Friday, April 12, during the Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul.





