Former Patriots kicker Nick Folk staying with Titans after franchise-record season

Tennessee traded a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to New England last August for Folk just before NFL’s roster cut deadline . Folk was the Patriots’ primary kicker from 2019-22, hitting 89.3 percent of his kicks in four seasons, before New England opted to go with rookie Chad Ryland, a fourth-round pick out of Maryland. Ryland hit just 64 percent of his 25 attempts last season.

The Titans announced Wednesday they agreed to terms with Folk and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Titans are re-signing veteran kicker Nick Folk after he made an NFL-leading, career-best 96.7 percent of his kicks last season.

Meanwhile, Folk, 39, played in all 17 games and made 29 of 30 field goals. His percentage tied for the 14th-best mark for a single season in NFL history and set a franchise record, topping the mark of 92.3 percent held by Al Del Greco (1998) and Rob Bironas (2010).

The 16-year veteran also has made an NFL-record 78 consecutive field goals under 40 yards, a streak he started in 2017. Folk ranks fourth among active kickers with 382 career field goals, trailing Matt Prater (401), Mason Crosby (400), and Justin Tucker (395).

Folk ranks 10th with 228 career games among all NFL players active through the 2023 season. He also has played with the Cowboys, Jets, and Buccaneers.

Joseph, formerly known as Joseph-Day, has started 68 of 71 games in his five seasons in the NFL. He was a sixth-round pick by the Rams, for whom he made his NFL debut in the 2019 season and was with them through 2021.

He played for the Chargers in 2022 and 2023, then played two games for San Francisco late last season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman has 11 career sacks, 21 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a recovered fumble and an interception.

