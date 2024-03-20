Patriots still have good targets to aim for in free-agent market

Using scheme fit, need, experience, and intangibles — and with the understanding that there are other, bigger names still on the market — here are 10 players for Patriots fans to keep an eye on.

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and while there’s a belief that the Patriots will wait until the draft to try and add to their roster, there are some intriguing free-agent possibilities that remain on the market.

Gilmore is no longer a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but there’s no one on the market better equipped to bring some stability to the Patriots’ cornerback room. The 33-year-old, who was with New England initially from 2017 through 2020, is the very definition of a professional, and could serve as a mentor for some of the younger defensive backs. He’s no longer the lockdown presence he used to be, but working in conjunction with someone like Christian Gonzalez could mean a sizable upgrade for the Patriots in 2024. Get those two with Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones, and you’ll have one of the more competitive positional groups on defense.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Safety Justin Simmons

Advertisement

Between the likes of Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, the Patriots appear to be set up nicely at the safety position for 2024. But the addition of a savvy vet like Simmons could provide an excellent layer of depth, especially when you consider the Patriots have moved on from Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder, a former star at Boston College, was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2016. A physical presence with good speed, the 30-year-old has a nice array of skills that would make him a good fit in Foxborough.

Safety Julian Blackmon

If the Patriots can’t land Simmons, how about Blackmon? A third-round pick of the Colts in 2020, the 6-foot, 202-pounder had four picks and two fumble recoveries in 15 games last season with Indianapolis. A center fielder who tracks the ball well, his market price is likely decreased because of a recent run of injury (torn ACL and shoulder). However, like Simmons, the 25-year-old Blackmon could provide a nice depth addition at safety.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd

Boyd has been remarkably consistent in his eight years in the league. He’s only missed out on the 50-catch plateau once, and has finished with at least 700 receiving yards in five of his eight seasons. (That includes back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.) A second-round pick in 2016, there’s some positional redundancy as it relates to the Patriots, as he’s been known to be primarily a slot presence. (They already have some slot options, including youngster DeMario Douglas and the newly-added K.J. Osborn.) But the 6-2, 203-pounder, who has spent his entire career with the Bengals, could provide some added depth for a team looking to augment the passing game.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds

A big receiver with a larger-than-normal catch radius, the 6-3, 194-pound Reynolds doesn’t have consistently impressive numbers. And the fact that he’s played for three different teams in seven seasons is a bit of a red flag. But he’s a tough pass catcher who is more than willing to fight for 50-50 balls, and he’s coming off one of the best years of his career (40 catches, 608 yards, five TDs) with the Lions. You don’t have to throw a multi-million contract at him, but he could be a nice complementary piece, of the puzzle capable of creating competition at No. 3 or 4 receiver spots.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard

An undrafted free agent who was signed by the Steelers out of UAB in 2013, he has shown an ability to play both tackle and guard over the course of his NFL career, which has included stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Tennessee. The 6-4, 295-pound Hubbard, who will turn 33 next month, has started 58 regular-season games in the NFL, including nine last seasons with the Titans. He isn’t anyone’s idea of a long-term solution along the offensive line, either at guard or tackle, but he could provide depth while working as a spot starter.

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat

The 6-7, 315-pound Peat, a first-round pick by New Orleans via Stanford in 2015, has been a solid interior presence for much of the last nine seasons, while also showing an ability play tackle when needed. If the Patriots feel like they need an added layer of depth, especially with the reported decision to stick with Mike Onwenu at right tackle on a full-time basis, Peat could be an attractive target.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari

On the surface, the 6-4, 310-pound Bakhtiari appears to check a lot boxes. A solid, well-respected veteran, he has the Green Bay ties that would likely draw the attention of Eliot Wolf. (He played the last 11 years for the Packers.) Offensive tackle is a position of need, and knee issues over the last few seasons will drive down his asking price. But if he’s healthy, there’s a lot to like about the 33-year-old. At the very least, he could provide a stopgap at a key spot while the Patriots continue to look for a long-term answer at tackle.

Advertisement

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

The 6-7, 363-pounder had an impressive start to his NFL career after being taken in the first round out of Louisville by the Jets in 2020, but there’s been a few rough seasons, not to mention some knee issues. (An avulsion fracture in his right kneecap caused him to miss the entire 2022 season.) Maybe a change of scenery would do the 24-year-old some good and help his regain the form he flashed his rookie season? Regardless, if the Patriots do end up going after Becton, expectations should be tempered.

Guard Dalton Risner

According to a league source, the 28-year-old Risner caught the eye of the Patriots last summer but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. He ended up playing in Minnesota, playing in 15 games (11 starts). A 6-5, 312-pounder who was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019, Risner has plenty of experience, with 73 starts in five seasons. He could be a solid, low-cost option.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.