PWHL Boston can’t capitalize on strong 40 minutes as Toronto rallies in third period for 11th straight win

Boston had been 6 for 6 when scoring first, while Toronto (10-3-0-5) moved atop the league standings with 36 points, 3 clear of Minnesota. Boston, which entered holding the fourth and final playoff spot, fell to 4-4-2-8 (22 points).

Toronto scored twice in the third period for a 2-1 victory at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Wednesday to extend its win streak to 11 games, a run that includes three wins over Boston in 15 days.

For the first time this season, PWHL Boston scored first and lost.

Boston appeared poised to end Toronto’s win streak, enjoying a 21-9 advantage in shots and 22-11 edge on faceoffs, over the first two periods. Sidney Morin took advantage of a five-on-three advantage midway through the first period, one-timing a shot from the edge of the circle for her first PWHL goal. Jamie Lee Rattray and Jessica DiGirolamo assisted.

Toronto took three penalties in the first period, allowing Boston to dominate the shots, 10-3.

After a scoreless second period, Toronto equalized when Renata Fast walked into the middle of the ice and fired past Emma Soderberg (19 saves) just 2:14 into the third period. Less than five minutes later, Sarah Nurse intercepted a pass in Boston’s defensive zone and slipped it to Natalie Spooner, who scored off the turnover.

Toronto’s Erica Howe (28 saves) kept Boston off the scoreboard for the game’s final 48 minutes.

Lexie Adzija made her Boston debut after being acquired Tuesday, along with Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan, in a three-player trade with Ottawa and Toronto. Adzija recorded two penalty minutes.

