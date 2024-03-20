Norwood’s Emily Chan and Spencer Howe finish 12th in short program at World Figure Skating Championships

Stellato-Dudek of Chicago and Deschamps of Quebec shattered their season best with a 77.48 score while skating to Cirque du Soleil’s “Oxygène.”

Also qualifying were Norwood’s Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, who train and teach together at The Skating Club in Boston. They placed 12th in the short program, one of three American pairs to qualify.

MONTREAL — Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps put forth an electrifying performance to place first in the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday.

The duo received a standing ovation from a mostly full lower bowl at the Bell Centre.

“This was our best short program of the year, and it being the program that we chose as a tribute to Montreal, I’m very happy that we can give the audience a good ride,” Stellato-Dudek, who pumped her fists at center ice in elation, said after the performance.

“It was definitely the most emotional performance of my career up to now,” added Deschamps.

Defending champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan finished second (73.53) and Italy’s Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii were third (72.88).

Later Wednesday, Isabeau Levito, who won the ISU’s best newcomer award in 2023, and Amber Glenn will compete for America in the women’s short program.

From the United States, Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea (64.44) advanced with a 10th-place finish and Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez (61.64) finished 13th.

The free program is set for Thursday evening.

“Tomorrow’s a new day, a lot can happen in the long [program],” Stellato-Dudek said. “We just need to focus on what we can do.”

Local pair Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier of Quebec placed 14th with a personal best 60.18 to also qualify.

The three Canadian pairs received loud applause from passionate partisan fans throughout their routines.

“It was a very, very special feeling,” said Ethier. “People were telling us how special it was going to be, but there was no way we could prepare for that. It gave us wings and it really helped us get through that program.

“I had goosebumps. I was skating, and I was telling myself to stay concentrated but to live in the moment and use that energy, but it was really special to have the whole crowd behind us.”

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto is the two-time defending women’s world champion.

It’s Montreal’s first time hosting the event since 1932 and the first world championship on Canadian soil since 2013. Canada has hosted the competition 11 times.

Montreal was supposed to host the worlds in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the competition days before it was set to begin.



