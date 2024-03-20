Congress seeks to bar funding for UN agency for Palestinians

The ban, part of a massive spending bill negotiated by lawmakers and the White House that is expected to clear Congress by this weekend, would create a shortfall of hundreds of millions of dollars for the agency, known as UNRWA. That could have disastrous consequences for Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing an acute hunger crisis and displacement in crowded shelters and tent encampments.

The United States would cut off funding for the main United Nations agency that provides aid to Palestinians in Gaza under a spending agreement on track to soon become law, according to two people familiar with the plan.

Advertisement

The move would also put Washington at odds with its Western allies over how to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid accusations that Hamas fighters have infiltrated the agency.

The United States has unilaterally taken other steps to ameliorate the deprivation in Gaza, including pressuring the Israelis to allow more aid into the enclave, conducting airdrops of food, and announcing a plan to construct a pier to deliver aid by sea.

Although before the war UNRWA employees filled a broad array of civil functions in the territory, operating schools and providing health services, they have since become the main resource on the ground for delivering aid to the territory’s besieged residents. As Congress bans funding for the agency, US officials are seeking alternative organizations to tackle the distribution of food in particular.

But as the US courts other agencies to help fill the void in Gaza, some of America’s closest allies are scrambling to ensure funding for the agency continues.

The suspension of funding is planned through March 2025 and extends a pause that the White House and lawmakers from both major US parties supported after Israel accused at least 12 UNRWA employees in January of participating in the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel led by Hamas. Efforts are underway to impose a longer-lasting funding ban, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Advertisement

“Not a single taxpayer dollar should go to UNRWA after the serious allegations of its members participating in the October 7th attacks,” Senator James Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement to The New York Times.

The loss of US support would hamper the agency’s ability to deliver food and health services in Gaza. The United States has paid the plurality of the agency’s overall budget, including $370 million in 2023. As of earlier this month, UNRWA had enough funds to continue its operations until the end of May, according to Scott Anderson, the agency’s deputy director for Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general, said he feared that US efforts to suspend funding would have drastic effects on agency services in Gaza, particularly schooling. “I really hope that the US will continue to show their solidarity,” he said.

The agreement, which is the product of long and painstaking negotiations, is expected to easily pass Congress.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, said he opposed the ban on funding.

“To punish over 2 million innocent people in Gaza and UNRWA beneficiaries throughout the region for these actions is not just misguided — it’s unconscionable,” he said Wednesday.

The White House appeared to be holding out hope for the possibility of eventually restoring funding to UNRWA, which supports Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, once the agency concludes its investigation and takes steps toward reform.

Advertisement

“There is no other organization that has the reach, the tentacles and the distribution capabilities that UNRWA has in Gaza. That’s just a fact,” said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesperson.

“Obviously UNRWA is going to have to reform itself, clearly, because that’s just unacceptable behavior by anybody,” he added.

UN officials said they had fired at least nine of the original 12 employees accused of participating in the Oct. 7 attack or its aftermath and that two others were dead. António Guterres, the UN secretary general who described himself as “horrified by these accusations,” ordered an investigation into the agency and has implored those nations that suspended their aid payments to reconsider.

Over the past two weeks, Canada, Sweden, Iceland, and Australia, which suspended funding for UNRWA after Israel’s accusations were made public in January, have said that they would renew it. A host of other countries, including Germany, UNRWA’s second-biggest backer, are expected to make similar announcements in the coming months, according to five European diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to communicate with the news media.

On Wednesday, a Saudi-funded humanitarian agency pledged to increase its funding for the agency by $40 million, according to a statement.

“We welcome the decisions of donor countries to restore funding, but we are not out of the woods,” said Juliette Touma, communications director for UNRWA.

Advertisement

But while America’s allies look for ways to fund and potentially reform the agency — like stepping up enforcement of its rules that require employees to maintain neutrality — Washington is seeking other alternatives.

Earlier in the war, the distribution of food aid was primarily overseen by UNRWA. But more recently, a patchwork of aid agencies, convoys operated by local businesspeople, and airdrops by foreign governments have become involved in the delivery of desperately needed food.

Distribution, particularly in northern Gaza, has been slowed by lawlessness, violence, and Israel denying convoys entry.

At least twice in recent weeks, attempts to distribute food ended in bloodshed as hungry Palestinians seeking aid were killed. In the deadliest such event, more than 100 people were killed in Gaza City on Feb. 29, according to local health authorities, who attributed the deaths to Israeli troops firing on the crowd. The Israeli military acknowledged opening fire but said most of the deaths had occurred when people stampeded or were run over by trucks.

On Monday, the UN-backed organization that monitors food insecurity warned that “famine is imminent” in Gaza.

Both Republicans and Democrats have proposed the World Food Program as an alternative, according to UNRWA supporters who recently visited Congress and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss their private meetings.

But the World Food Program, or WFP, has fewer than 100 staff members in Gaza compared with the 13,000 on UNRWA’s payroll, 3,000 of whom have kept working during the war.

Advertisement

“The World Food Program’s mandate is to deliver food assistance to hungry and vulnerable people,” the agency said in a statement. “We are ready to further step up our food assistance in Gaza, with the necessary funding. We cannot replace the critical functions of UNRWA in Gaza, including the running of shelters and health clinics.”

Israel has also engaged with the WFP, along with other organizations, about playing a larger role in Gaza, according to the Israeli official who discussed the recent Washington meetings and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the deliberations.

But moving employees from one organization to another would be complicated, said Jamie McGoldrick, a top relief official in Jerusalem. For example, WFP’s employees in Gaza are generally paid about three times as much as their UNRWA counterparts, he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.