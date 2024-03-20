South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 8 crewmembers rescued and 3 missing

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, and the coast guard said it had rescued eight crew members and was still searching for three who were missing.

The coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker, saying that it was tilting while taking refuge near Japan's Mutsure Island due to rough weather.

The island is just off the southwestern end of Japan's main island of Honshu, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Tokyo.