Author readings around Boston through March 30

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY MARCH 24
- Samantha Brown (”Dressing Up: Pip’s Truly Fashionable Tale”) will read her children’s book at 11 a.m. at Hummingbird Books.
- Linda Given (”The Book of Joie Or a Thousand Singing Hamsters”) will discuss her book at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Jennifer Blecher (”Listen to This”) will discuss and sign copies of her YA book at 3:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Registration is requested.)
MONDAY MARCH 25
- Mark Cecil (”Bunyan and Henry”) will be in conversation with Jenna Blum at 6 p.m. at Common Craft in Burlington (Registration is required, food will be served.)
- Michael Kimmage (”Collisions: The Origins of the War in Ukraine and the New Global Instability”) will be in conversation with Serhii Plokhy at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library (Registration is required.)
- Nancy A. Nichols (”Women Behind the Wheel: An Unexpected and Personal History of the Car”) will be in conversation with Alexis Rizzuto at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
TUESDAY MARCH 26
- Patrick Ahearn (”History Reinterpreted: The Myles Standish Hotel”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Only waitlist tickets remain.)
- Jennifer de Leon (”Borderless”) will be in conversation with Cloe Axelson at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books (Registration is requested.)
- Annie Jacobsen (”Nuclear War: A Scenario”) will be in conversation with Dr. Theodore A. Postol at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library (Registration is requested.)
- Geraldine Brooks (”Horse”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 6:30 p.m. at Hummingbird Books (Tickets start at $25, free tickets available to students, seniors, and those unable to pay full price.)
- Micah Siva (”Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine”) will discuss her cookbook at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested.)
- Sarah Silberstein Swartz (”Heroines, Rescuers, Rabbis, Spies: Unsung Women of the Holocaust”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline.
- Rowan Beaird (”The Divorcées”) will be in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Chris Bohjalian (”The Princess of Las Vegas”) will be in conversation with Robin Kall Homonoff and sign copies of his new book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $30.81, include a copy of the book.)
- Elena Sarni (”Trailblazing Women Printmakers: Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios and the Folly Cove Designers”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at the Loring Greenhough House (Tickets are $5.)
WEDNESDAY MARCH 27
- Kari Percival (”How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside”) will read her children’s book at 11:30 a.m. at Martini’s Park.
- Chris Bohjalian (“The Princess of Las Vegas”) will be in conversation with Laura Zigman at 12:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Registration is required, only waitlist spots remain.)
- Tracy Sierra (”Nightwatching”) will be in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Registration is requested.)
- Poet Will Alexander will read from his work and be in conversation with Tongo Eisen-Martin at 6 p.m. at Houghton Library.
- Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham (”Bubbly Beautiful Kitty-Corn”) will discuss and sign copies of their picture book at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5.)
- Translators Yaëlle Azagury and Frances Malino (”Mazaltob”) will discuss their translation of Blanche Bendahan’s book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration is requested.)
- Hannah Carlson (”Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (Tickets are free for members and virtual viewers, general admission is $10.)
- Kara Swisher (”Burn Book: A Tech Story”) will be in conversation with Governor Maura Healey at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church (Tickets are $40, include a copy of the book.)
- Rachel Rueckert (”If the Tide Turns”) will be in conversation with Mariya Manzhos at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Claire Bidwell Smith (“Conscious Grieving: A Transformative Approach to Healing from Loss”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5.)
THURSDAY MARCH 28
- Natalie Dykstra (”Chasing Beauty: The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner”) will read from and sign copies of her book at 2 p.m. at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Registration is required.)
- Barbara Savage (”Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Woman Scholar”) will be in conversation with Tiya Miles at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are free for members, in-person tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for virtual.)
- Daniel J. Davies (”Bombmaker”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Charlestown branch.
- Paul Halpern (”The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes”) will be in conversation with Jacob Barandes virtually at 6 p.m. through Harvard Book Store (Registration is required.)
- Jean Trounstine (”Motherlove”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Garrard Conley (”All the World Beside”) will be in conversation with Michelle Hoover at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (Registration is requested.)
FRIDAY MARCH 29
- Poets Stephanie Burt and January Gill O’Neil will read and sign copies of their work at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Tickets are $5.)
- Rachel Lyon (”Fruit of the Dead: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Elizabeth Gonzalez James at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Penny Guisinger (”Shift: A Memoir of Identity and Other Illusions”) will be in conversation with Charles Coe at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Becky Lynch (”The Man: Not Your Average Girl”) will be in conversation with Meagan McGinnes at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Only virtual tickets remain, $5.)
SATURDAY MARCH 30
- Marietta Apollonio (”Wombat and the Family Tree”) will read her picture book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.