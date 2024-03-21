fb-pixelBoston area author events March 17 through March 23 Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston through March 30

Geraldine Brooks, Chris Bohjalian, Kara Swisher, Patrick Ahearn, Natalie Dykstra, Annie Jacobsen, and Barbara Savage are among the authors appearing at local venues and bookstores this week

Updated March 21, 2024, 1 hour ago
Geraldine Brooks, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, at her home on Martha’s Vineyard in 2022. Brooks will be reading from her novel "Horse" on Tuesday, March 26, at Hummingbird Books.Randi Baird/NYT

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY MARCH 24

MONDAY MARCH 25

TUESDAY MARCH 26

WEDNESDAY MARCH 27

THURSDAY MARCH 28

FRIDAY MARCH 29

SATURDAY MARCH 30

Boston Globe Today