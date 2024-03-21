Local bestsellers for the week ended March 17

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

5. Wandering Stars Tommy Orange Knopf

6. Until August Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Anna McLean (Trans.) Knopf

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

8. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

9. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

10. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Reading Genesis Marilynne Robinson Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

5. Grief Is for People Sloane Crosley MCD

6. Burn Book: A Tech Love Story Kara Swisher Simon & Schuster

7. Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection Charles Duhigg Random House

8. The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir RuPaul Dey Street Books

9. The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America James L. Swanson Scribner

10. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

3. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

4. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Penguin Books

5. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

6. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. Bride Ali Hazelwood Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

6. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

9. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philip Twelve

10. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 17, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.