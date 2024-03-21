Mariano says House will consider real estate transfer fee to spur more housing development

Speaking to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Mariano pledged that the House would vote on Healey’s $4 billion housing bond bill, which includes a controversial proposal to allow cities and towns to impose a new transfer fee of up to 2 percent on real estate sales above $1 million. Communities could then use that money to finance the construction of more affordable housing.

Mariano stopped short of wholeheartedly endorsing the transfer tax, saying instead that it’s among the options the House is “considering.” However, he did offer an explanation for why, knowing that the Greater Boston Chamber has officially opposed the measure.

“If you believe that the issue of housing affordability is genuine,” he said, “then we must explore all options that have the potential to make a real difference.”

Healey’s version of the transfer fee, included in the bond bill she filed in October, would allow municipalities to impose a fee of 0.5 percent to 2 percent on property sales over $1 million, or those above the county’s median home sales price in places where that exceeds $1 million.

Mariano also said the House’s version of the bond bill will include language to expand the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s service area, to provide more water and sewer services to additional towns, as a way of addressing an infrastructure issue that is slowing housing development in many communities.

Mariano, in his speech, also delved into the financial collapse of Steward Health Care, a Dallas-based for-profit company that has seven hospitals in Massachusetts and another one under construction. He said the Steward crisis might have been avoided if Steward “hadn’t spent years hiding their financial information from state regulators.”

To address that, Mariano said he hopes to soon pass legislation to “better equip” state officials so they can monitor the health care landscape, and guard against transactions “that can drive up costs without improving patient outcomes.” State officials, he said, need better data to alert regulators to a problem before it becomes a crisis. He also wants a “robust regional and state inventory of our health care resources” to better evaluate the need for new projects and the effects of cutting services.

