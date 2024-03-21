Five things to know about Reddit as the social network makes its public market debut

Just as the social network Facebook was born in Cambridge and decamped for the West Coast, Reddit got its start in Greater Boston. The company was launched in Medford in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, two graduates of the University of Virginia who’d come to Boston to meet Paul Graham, a computer scientist who was launching the venture capital firm Y Combinator . Graham, Huffman, and Ohanian came up with the idea for Reddit, a super-bulletin board where people could discuss every conceivable topic. Y Combinator supplied $100,000 in funding.

As social network Reddit goes public Thursday through an initial stock offering, here are a few things you should know about the site that calls itself “the internet’s front page.”

Almost from day one, an early version of Reddit attracted a flood of users. Reddit’s success might have made Boston a major force in social media. But it was not to be. Less than two years after its founding, Reddit was acquired by media company Conde Nast for about $20 million, and moved its operations to San Francisco.

Reddit is a city with millions of neighborhoods

Any Reddit user can create his own forum devoted to any topic. These are called subreddits. Over three million have been created over the years, but Reddit estimates that about 100,000 of them are in active use. These include dozens of Massachusetts-oriented subreddits, devoted to discussions of the state’s major cities, universities, and sports teams.

Reddit is dominated by US users

Reddit counts just 73 million daily users, and nearly half are in the US. By contrast, Facebook has over three billion users, and only a small fraction of these are in the US.

Most non-US Reddit users are in English-speaking countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia. But Reddit is making inroads in Germany, Italy, and France, and the company’s low penetration in the rest of the world means it’s got vast growth potential.

Reddit makes money mostly through ads

Like Facebook, Instagram or X, the basic Reddit service is free of charge. The company generates revenue from advertising messages integrated alongside forum messages, and tailored to the user’s interests. Reddit also offers an ad-free premium version for $6 a month or $50 a year.

Despite these revenue streams, Reddit has never turned a profit. The company says that it lost $91 million last year.

Reddit wants to sell your data

Reddit is under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission over a plan to license its vast database of user comments to Google for use in training its Gemini artificial intelligence service. Reddit expects the deal to generate more than $200 million over the next several years. But it also raises questions about user privacy, and whether Reddit’s users, who created all that data, are entitled to a slice of the money.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.