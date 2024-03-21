How to stretch your travel budget and contain your gear

See how artists use different photographic techniques to capture landscapes and the idea of “place” at the Worcester Art Museum’s new exhibition running April 6 through July 7. “New Terrain: 21st-Century Landscape Photography” features about 30 artworks that reinterpret the traditional notion of photography and include a variety of creative techniques. These works incorporate three-dimensional printing, weaving, embroidery, collage, and nontraditional materials such as rusted cans and lake water. In one “cameraless” work, for instance, American artist Meghann Riepenhoff dips light-sensitive paper into the ocean to create an image that is arguably more representative of a seascape than a conventional photo due to its direct connection to the ocean. The collection prompts viewers to consider how the idea of landscape can be impacted by the use of different materials and processes, and how the results may reflect our external world, meaning the influence of technology, political action, climate change, and more. The show features nine recent acquisitions from around the world, including works by American artist Dawoud Bey, Taiwanese artist Wu Chi-Tsung, and Choctaw/Chitimacha artist Sarah Sense. The museum commissioned Sense to create “A Plan of Boston,” which she did by weaving together archival inkjet prints and 17th-century colonial maps that stake a claim to land known today as Plymouth and Boston. Sense will be the featured speaker on April 21. Museum admission: free for members, 17 and under; $14 for students and seniors; and $18 for 18 and older. www.worcesterart.org

Go City added many new attractions to its city passes, including Heritage Hall, a Boston Bruins experience at TD Garden, and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, home to an extensive collection of Frans Hals works. Go City

How to stretch your travel budget

Whether you’re taking off for spring break or taking a much-needed vacation, save money on admission fees in more than 30 cities worldwide with a Go City pass. New attractions added to individual city passes this year include Heritage Hall, a Boston Bruins experience at TD Garden, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, home to an extensive collection of Frans Hals works, and New York City’s Museum of Broadway where you get a behind-the-scenes peek into the making of a Broadway show (don’t miss the new exhibit “Six: The Royal Gallery,” which includes more than 500 years’ worth of royal history). Speaking of royalty, the Go City London pass now includes Queen’s Gallery, which hosts the new exhibition “Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography” May 17 through Oct. 6. In Chicago, Go City passholders can now visit the Museum of Illusions, where you can marvel at contorting natural shapes and play with light; see the new “Black Creativity 2024″ exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, which runs through April 21; and learn the extensive history of leeches at the “Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches” exhibit up through Sept. 2. Passes are also available for Sydney, Dublin, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and more than two dozen other cities. Prices vary by city. https://gocity.com/en

Gregory’s new Alpaca Gear collection can help you stay organized whether you’re going skiing, camping, or road tripping. Gregory Mountain Products

Contain your gear with these

Gregory’s new Alpaca Gear collection can help you stay organized whether you’re going skiing, camping, or road tripping — or just trying to contain the daily explosion of snacks, sports gear, and kid stuff in your car. The new line includes the 30-liter Alpaca Gear Tote, a collapsible tote that’s tall and skinny so it fits nicely on the backseat floor, and the super-spacious 70-liter Alpaca Gear Basket, which easily swallows larger items (it measures 25-by-17-by-12.8 inches). Both come with a sturdy aluminum frame, a padded base and double-wall sides (made from recycled polyester and ripstop nylon), a large zippered interior pocket, and a mesh storage sack. The tote can support 50 pounds while the basket holds up to 100 pounds. The collection also includes the 45-liter Alpaca Gear Box, a dustproof and waterproof polycarbonate tub with a clear crush-proof lid (that opens from either side) that’s perfect for home storage and easy to grab-and-go when it’s adventure time. The stackable gear box also has a fully removable hinged lid. Gregory’s Alpaca Gear Pods come in 5- and 10-liter versions and let you further organize your equipment inside your box, basket, or vehicle. These handy packing cubes come with padded bases and sides and have mesh tops (so you can see inside) with flexible grab handles. Use the pods to organize camping meals, climbing gear, and ski equipment, so you don’t end up at your destination searching for a misplaced glove or chalk bag. Tote $59.95, box $59.95, basket $79.95, $29.95-$34.95 pods. www.gregory.com

Gregory’s Alpaca Gear Box is perfect for home storage and easy to grab-and-go when it’s adventure time. Gregory Mountain Products

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.