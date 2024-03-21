Personal trainer Isaac Boots on travel agents, his stack of books, and Joan Crawford

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? My favorite place in the world is Lake Como in Italy. My husband and I love exploring the towns, taking sunset boat rides, and waking up to the beautiful light that reflects off the lake. I do hear Asia calling as well — Japan and Singapore in particular — so hoping in 2024.

Even though he is a personal trainer to numerous well-known celebrities (think Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa, and Lucy Liu), Isaac Boots said he loves connecting with all of his clients and making them feel good about themselves — whether through in-person training or online. “I give the same amount of attention and energy to a mother living in Kentucky as I do to Jessica Chastain,” said Boots, 43, in a recent phone call from New York City, where he lives with his husband, Jeffrey O’Brecht, who runs the business side of Boots’ TORCH’D brand, and their two miniature poodles, Davis and L’il Romeo. Boots, a former Broadway dancer who developed a workout routine while performing on the Great White Way, found that his techniques worked well not only for him but for other actors, too. Confident he was onto something, Boots segued into personal training, which took off in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he began offering his TORCH’D classes daily for free online. He developed a worldwide following and now, in addition to online and in-person, one-on-one training sessions, Boots offers workout classes at high-end hotels, where guests and non-guests may take part. His most recent residency is at the five-star Raffles Boston hotel in the Back Bay through April 6, where classes will be offered in the grand ballroom at 9 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. “As much as I have worked in a very elite world, I’m not elitist,” he said. “I believe wellness and what I do should be available and part of daily life for everyone. I believe in democratizing health.” Boots said people taking his classes at Raffles Boston can expect “a lot of booty blasting, great music, great energy, and a little taste of what works — and it really does.” We caught up with the Oahu, Hawaii, native to talk about all things travel.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? We always book through our travel agent, Tully Luxury Travel. They can get access to benefits most people don’t even know about. I also travel so much that having them coordinate is one less thing for me to worry about. I like knowing I can email or call if I have any questions or if something needs to change. Another benefit to having an agent is that they can coordinate everything and give you an itinerary you can print [out] so you can minimize even looking at your phone.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? I love them. If possible, unplugging and reading a book or going on excursions or to a museum is the best thing for our mental health. Not to mention being curious and having experiences you cannot have at home should always be a welcome idea.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Whenever I have to leave the south of France. I would say flying can be a trying experience lately. The cost versus the experience don’t seem to align. But I have flown this airline La Compagnie to Europe quite a bit and they have it right. They fly direct to Paris, Milan, and Nice in high season, and are all business class and have very fair pricing. Friendly staff and amenities on the flight are top notch.

What is your favorite childhood travel memory? There was no travel happening in my childhood because we could barely click two pennies together. When I was 20, I got a job performing in “Grease das Musical” — the European tour of “Grease” based in Germany. It was my first time abroad, in Europe [and] it felt so romantic and like a fantasy. I sang “Those Magic Changes” and danced my booty off.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I like a mix of everything. There is always something to discover wherever you are. But I do love laying by a nice pool or on the beach, wearing sunscreen of course — Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 is my favorite — and reading a book — usually a classic.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I have to bring at least three to five books with me because I read a lot and fast. It is my favorite activity, so I try and read a few hours a day. But next up on my list is “The Postcard” by Anne Berest. I read it a few months ago and it moved me so much that I want to read it again.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Joan Crawford. If you get a chance, Google “Joan Crawford travel rider” and you’ll understand why. Her demands were utterly absurd and ridiculous.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Money.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? A liter of Evian and my TORCH’D x Mindset Gummies — they help curb your appetite and keep you energized. Now if it is an overnight flight, get a Rest gummy so you can sleep.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? A rosary and holy water from Lourdes, France. I did a TORCH’D retreat at Chateau Toulouse-Lautrec in Bordeaux and one of the day trips was to Lourdes. I will never forget it. I was raised Catholic and was even an altar boy. I was very close with my grandmother, who always talked about wanting to go to Lourdes, but she never traveled, so it was very full circle for me to be there.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Air Mail. They always have great travel advice with a cheeky sense of humor.

What has travel taught you? To always be curious and be open to learning about different places and people.

What is your best travel tip? Eat before you get to the airport, so you don’t make poor choices. Hydrate and bring a bunch of TORCH’D x Mindset Energy Patches to slap on as soon as you land. Zero jet lag baby!

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.